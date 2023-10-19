Hunter and anglers are reminded they must stop at check stations

Check stations are an opportunity for Fish and Game staff to talk to thousands of hunters and see thousands of harvested animals. The goal is for Fish and Game personnel to get information and learn what's happening in the field and also answer questions, collect samples for chronic wasting disease, and then quickly get people back on their way.

If you did not harvest game

Staff will ask you some question and then you're done. But remember you still have to stop, and you can be cited for bypassing a check station.

If you have harvested game

Fish and Game staff will want to look at the animal, and your license and tag. It will save you and everyone's time if the animal is easily accessible. It takes a few minutes to collect all the needed data.

Most check stations are “management stations” where the main goal is to collect data from harvested animals. You will typically see these in the same places year after year. You may also see an enforcement check station, which are unannounced and in different locations.

Chronic wasting disease sample collection

Hunters have the option of getting their deer, elk or moose tested for chronic wasting disease, except in Units 14-15 where testing is mandatory. CWD was first detected in 2021 in Unit 14, and it's critical for biologists to know if it's in other areas so it can be detected early and managed to slow its spread.

Hunters in Units 14-15 are also reminded they can't take whole deer, elk or moose carcasses out of those units. Here's more information about CWD rules.

Common violations to avoid

Year after year, Fish and Game staff manning check stations see repeated mistakes, which may result in a reminder, a written warning or a citation. Hunters can avoid that situation by brushing up on these common errors: