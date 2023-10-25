Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates Transforms Alva Hill's Life, Saving Her Home from Foreclosure
Rescuing Dreams: Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates Saves Alva Hill's Home from ForeclosureLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alva Hill, a homeowner in Las Vegas, recently faced an overwhelming financial crisis, with a mortgage delinquency of 14 years, an outstanding amount of $75,645.85, and a monthly payment of $411.16 at an interest rate of 12.875%. She was on the brink of selling her beloved home due to a lack of viable solutions and was being relentlessly pursued by her lender for foreclosure over the last two years.
In a desperate search for help, Alva Hill turned to the internet for assistance and discovered the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, a highly reputable organization with a stellar track record, boasting five-star reviews and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Hope was reignited as Alva reached out to the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates for help.
Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates immediately assigned one of their experienced volunteer advocates to Alva's case. They diligently collected all the necessary documents and prepared a comprehensive loss mitigation package, which was promptly submitted to the lender. The package also included a firm demand to cancel the impending foreclosure.
Through persistent and skillful negotiations with the lender, Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates was able to secure Alva's home from foreclosure. After four months of dedicated effort, they successfully orchestrated a zero-out-of-pocket cost loan modification for Alva, wiping out her delinquent balance and drastically reducing her interest rate. Thanks to their unwavering commitment, Alva's dream of retaining her home became a reality.
Before discovering Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, Alva Hill was on the verge of selling her home to settle her mortgage debt. However, thanks to the life-changing assistance provided by this nonprofit organization, Alva can now continue living in her cherished home.
Expressing her immense gratitude, Alva Hill shared, "I am so thrilled with the exceptional service I received from the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates. They were my lifeline when I needed it the most, and I can't thank them enough for saving my home."
For those facing financial hardship or foreclosure and seeking assistance, the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates offers hope and solutions. To learn more about their services and to explore how they can help you, please visit their website at www.NACAHelp.org or contact them at 855-622-2435.
About Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates:
The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates is a dedicated organization committed to helping homeowners facing foreclosure or financial crisis. With a team of experienced volunteers and a proven track record of success, they aim to prevent foreclosure and assist individuals in achieving sustainable mortgage solutions.
J. De La Vega
NonProfit Alliance of Consumer Advocates
+1 855-622-2435
