MODELING THE LOVE OF JESUS FALL FESTIVAL

All proceeds and donations from this event will benefit Star of Hope Therapeutic Services.

A Day of Fun, Community, and Giving Back

LONE JACK, MISSOURI, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing the Inaugural Launch of Modeling the Love of Jesus Fall Festival!
Please join us for a day filled with family-friendly activities, entertainment, and opportunities to give back to the community.

DATE: October 27, 2023
LOCATION: Open Range Fellowship
ADDRESS: 509 W Lone Jack Lees Summit Rd, Lone Jack, MO 64070

THE FESTIVAL SCHEDULE IS AS FOLLOWS:
4:00 pm: Kick off the festivities with a Tractor Show, Pony Rides, Pumpkin Painting Contest, Face Painting, Cake Walk, Bake Sale, Games & the opportunity to capture memories with Photos with Horses. 5:30 pm: Experience the magic of Equine Therapy with a captivating demonstration.
6:30 pm: Get ready for some trunk-or-treat fun!
7:00 pm: Wind down the evening with campfires, S'mores, and the soul-soothing sounds of the True Blue Gospel Band featuring Larry Ellis.

We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has signed up for our event and made a generous donation. Your time and financial contributions make a significant impact in supporting Star of Hope Therapeutic Services and the important work they do in our community.

Modeling the Love of Jesus Fall Festival is a celebration of love, community, and giving back.

We look forward to seeing you there for a day of fun and fellowship.

For more information about the event, please visit: https://facebook.com/events/s/modeling-the-love-of-jesus-fal/1422399785009955/?mibextid=RQdjqZ
EVENT LEAD CONTACT: Linda Wright
EMAIL: ljwright60@gmail.com

Linda Wright
Star of Hope Therapeutic Services
ljwright60@gmail.com
