Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,217 in the last 365 days.

Commission endorses Austria’s €4 billion modified recovery and resilience plan, including a REPowerEU chapter

Today, the Commission has positively assessed Austria’s and Sweden’s modified recovery and resilience plans, which both include a REPowerEU chapter. The Commission has also positively assessed Denmark’s REPowerEU chapter.

Austria’s REPowerEU chapter includes two new reforms, one new investment as well as a scale-up of an investment in the original plan to help deliver on the REPowerEU Plan‘s objective to make Europe independent from Russian fossil fuels well before 2030. The chapter focuses on accelerating the take-up of renewable energy, renewable hydrogen, and decarbonising road transport.

Sweden’s REPowerEU chapter includes one reform, as well as a scale-up of two existing investments. The new reform aims at speeding up the authorisation process for the construction of electricity grids. The two scaled up investments aim at improving energy efficiency in multi-dwelling buildings, rental dwellings, and student housing.

Denmark’s REPowerEU chapter consists of one new reform and four new investments. These measures focus on simplifying permitting procedures for wind and solar energy on land, increasing offshore wind energy production capacity and up- and reskilling for the green transition. In addition, Denmark also scaled up two investments that were included in its original plan. These centre on capture, use and storage of carbon and on replacing fossil fuel heating systems by sustainable systems like heat pumps.

Source European Commission - Oct 19, 23

You just read:

Commission endorses Austria’s €4 billion modified recovery and resilience plan, including a REPowerEU chapter

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more