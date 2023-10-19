Keurig Dr Pepper continues growth in Spartanburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Commerce (S.C. Commerce) today announced that Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), a leading producer of hot and cold beverages, will continue the development of its state-of-the-art coffee roasting and manufacturing facility in Spartanburg County. The company plans to invest $100 million and create an estimated 250 new jobs by 2027, in addition to the $380 million previously invested and 155 jobs currently at this location.

This project is an extension of a tiered, phased build of the facility which broke ground in 2019. While the COVID-19 pandemic altered the project timeline, KDP has continually upgraded and invested in its production, warehousing and distribution capabilities since that time.

KDP’s beverage portfolio consists of 125 iconic brands including carbonated and non-carbonated beverages such as Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Snapple, Mott’s and CORE, as well as the Keurig brewing system, with leading owned brands Green Mountain Coffee Roasters and The Original Donut Shop. The company’s Spartanburg County location is exclusively focused on coffee roasting and packaging for K-Cup pods for use in Keurig brewers. The facility is one of the largest LEED certified manufacturing facilities in the world.

The further development of the facility, located at 6135 Anderson Mill Road in Moore, is expected to be complete in 2027. Jobs will be related to KDP’s manufacturing and distribution operations. Individuals interested in employment opportunities should visit KDP’s career center.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $1 million Set-Aside grant to Spartanburg County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“Our facility in South Carolina remains an important asset in the ongoing evolution of our next-generation coffee production capabilities. Keurig Dr Pepper is proud to continue to grow in the welcoming and talent-rich community of Moore. We greatly appreciate the support we have received from the State of South Carolina in helping to facilitate our ongoing investment and hiring needs.” -Keurig Dr Pepper Chief Supply Chain Officer Roger Johnson

“Keurig Dr Pepper’s expansion of its Spartanburg County facility exemplifies how South Carolina’s strong economic climate supports continued development. Our state is grateful to be home to one of Keurig Dr Pepper’s six U.S. coffee roasting facilities and for the 250 additional jobs this project provides.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Keurig Dr Pepper is known for some of the most iconic beverage brands. By investing in technology at its Spartanburg County operation, the company can continue to offer the quality beverages its customers have come to expect while also creating opportunities throughout South Carolina.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Since coming to Spartanburg County, Keurig Dr Pepper has been a fantastic partner, and has only enhanced our county’s status as a place where leading companies can come, succeed and grow. As Chairman of the Economic Development Committee, we are grateful for Keurig Dr Pepper’s decision to come here, and we are very proud of their success. Their future is bright.” -Spartanburg County Council Vice Chairman and Economic Development Committee Chairman David Britt

FIVE FAST FACTS