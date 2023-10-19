Blue Federal Credit Union and Aventa Credit Union Announce Intent to Merge

The credit unions, when merged, will do business as Blue Federal Credit Union

Cheyenne Wyoming, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a collaborative effort to enhance member financial well-being and community investment, Blue Federal Credit Union and Aventa Credit Union are thrilled to announce their joint decision to merge. The credit unions, when merged, will do business as Blue Federal Credit Union, with combined assets of more than $2.1 billion and over 153,000 members.

This parnership, rooted in shared values and a commitment to member service, is set to be finalized in early 2024, pending approval from the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) and Aventa’s membership. By bringing the two credit unions together, all members will have access to expanded products and services, the latest digital banking technology, and best-in-class member service at 27 branch locations throughout Colorado and Wyoming, a Contact Center, and a nationwide ATM/VTM network.

"Blue Federal Credit Union warmly welcomes Aventa's members and employees as we join forces”, said Stephanie Teubner, Blue Federal Credit Union's President/CEO. “Our shared commitment to the well-being of our members, employees, and communities, combined with our expanded presence and robust financial standing, makes this union a seamless alignment for both institutions".

“This partnership represents a significant milestone for Aventa's members, associates, and communities”, said Greg Mills, Aventa Credit Union's President/CEO. “We embrace Blue's commitment to being your lifelong financial champion”.

For more information about Blue and the merger with Aventa, please visit blueaventa.com.

Blue Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving eight Wyoming locations and thirteen Colorado locations, as well as members worldwide. Our purpose is to create a true cooperative connected to and inspired by the communities we serve and to help discover new pathways to realize your possibilities. To learn more about joining Blue, visit bluefcu.com/join.

State chartered in 1957, Aventa Credit Union began as a financial cooperative supporting utility workers in Colorado Springs. Currently, Aventa serves more than 35,000 members in 9 southern Colorado counties. Aventa focuses on helping members manage personal finances, achieve short- and long-term financial goals, and improve overall financial wellness. Aventa Credit Union is committed to providing financial education services and building a brighter financial future for its members and the communities they serve.

