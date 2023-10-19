Oregon Division of Financial Regulation to host Scam Jam event Nov. 17 in Medford

Oct. 19, 2023

Salem – The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR), along with partners from AARP, the Oregon Department of Justice's Consumer Protection Division, Oregon Department of Human Services, Aging & People with Disabilities, Construction Contractors Board, and the Federal Trade Commission, will be presenting a fraud prevention workshop in southern Oregon.

Those in attendance will learn from experts on how to spot scams and gain prevention tips and tools to protect against fraud.

Scam Jam will be held Friday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Rogue Valley Country Club, located at 2660 Hillcrest Road in Medford.

Breakfast will be provided and pre-registration is encouraged. People can register for the event online at https://events.aarp.org/SOScamJam or call 1-877-926-8300.

“We have a great lineup up speakers to help educate Oregonians on what to look for regarding fraud and scam prevention," said TK Keen, DFR administrator. “Scams are getting more sophisticated and harder to decipher so the more aware the public is, the better everyone is."

If you believe you may have been scammed, DFR has resources to help you. Consumer advocates are available by calling 1-888-877-4894 (toll-free) or emailing dfr.financialserviceshelp@dcbs.oregon.gov. DFR's website is also a good resource for information or help.

###

About Oregon DFR: The Division of Financial Regulation is part of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, Oregon's largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. Visit dfr.oregon.gov and www.dcbs.oregon.gov.