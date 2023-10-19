Gesture Recognition Market Size Worth USD 51.3 billion by 2031, Growing at a 20.3% CAGR | TMR Report

The gesture recognition market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by the increasing adoption of this technology in various industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and gaming.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global gesture recognition market was estimated to have acquired US$ 8 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 20.3% CAGR from 2021 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 51.3 billion . Gesture recognition is experiencing significant growth due to the rising demand in the consumer electronics sector. This is primarily driven by some key factors.



Consumers increasingly expect gesture recognition capabilities in their smartphones. Manufacturers have incorporated this technology to enhance user experiences. Features like waving to answer calls or using hand gestures for navigation provide convenience and a competitive edge.

Gesture recognition is increasingly integrated into car infotainment systems, allowing drivers and passengers to control music, navigation, and communication features without taking their hands off the wheel. This enhances safety and convenience, making it a compelling choice for automakers.

Global Gesture Recognition Market: Key Players



Due to the presence of some of the largest and most prominent technology firms, intense research and development efforts and a substantial flood of investment characterize the industry. Modern gesture recognition technologies and apps have been steadily making their way into the market, with the goal of enhancing human-machine communication.

Key players have used mergers and acquisitions and product portfolio diversification as primary tactics. The following companies are well-known participants in the global gesture recognition market:

Apple Inc.

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Gesturetek

Intel Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Sony Corporation

Ultraleap Limited

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (Onsemi)

STMicroelectronics

Synaptics Incorporated

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.



Few of key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Development Apple Inc. Apple unveiled significant software changes intended for those with disabilities in 2021.

Apple introduced SignTime as a new service in 2021.

Customers can now use American Sign Language (ASL) in the United States, British Sign Language (BSL) in the United Kingdom, or French Sign Language (LSF) in France to connect with AppleCare as well as Retail Customer Care directly from within their web browsers.

To commemorate Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Apple also revealed a number of announcements, including provocative gesture controls for the Apple Watch. Microsoft Corporation Microsoft Corporation introduced HoloLens 2, a new HoloLens device that allows doctors all over the world to collaborate. HoloLens 2 was released in 2021. Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (Sony) Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (Sony) introduced the “AITRIOS” service, an advanced artificial intelligence sensing platform that facilitates the timely creation and release of sensing solutions utilizing AI cameras, in 2021. ON Semiconductor ON Semiconductor unveiled a revolutionary touch/proximity sensing system that combines industry-leading performance, affordability, and simplicity in a single chip in 2017.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The gesture recognition market is experiencing rapid expansion due to its applications in consumer electronics and automotive industries.

Gesture recognition enables touchless interaction, reducing the need for physical contact with devices.

Continuous advancements in machine learning and computer vision enhance gesture recognition accuracy and capabilities.

Gesture tech aids hands-free medical equipment operation and patient monitoring, driving adoption in the healthcare sector.

Gesture recognition plays a crucial role in the development and growth of augmented and virtual reality applications.



Market Trends for Gesture Recognition

The online and offline segments of the global gesture recognition market are categorized based on type. With a 68.3% market share in 2021, the internet segment led the global gesture recognition market. During the forecast period, this segment is anticipated to increase at a noteworthy CAGR. When comparing the benefits of online and offline gesture recognition, the former is comparatively more advantageous.

In recent years, vision-based gesture recognition (VGR) has gained significant attention in the field of human-computer interaction (HCI) due to its numerous practical uses. The launch of Microsoft Kinect as a contact-less interface is one of the innovations in VGR. The Kinect has a lot of promise for use in a variety of fields, including healthcare, education, and the automobile industry.

Global Market for Gesture Recognition: Regional Outlook



Various reasons are propelling the growth of the gesture recognition market in different regions. These are:

The strong demand for consumer electronics, which represented 37.80% of the demand for gesture recognition in North America overall, contributed to a 34.2% share of the global gesture recognition market in 2021.

Gesture recognition is also becoming more widely used in Asia Pacific and Europe; in 2021, these two regions accounted for 29.10% and 22.10%, respectively, of the global market. In these regions, the gesture recognition market is experiencing rapid growth in the application segments of automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial automation.



Global Gesture Recognition Market Segmentation



Technology

Touch-based Gesture Recognition

Touchless Gesture Recognition

Type

Offline

Online

End-use Industry

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial

Others



Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



