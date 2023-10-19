Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,212 in the last 365 days.

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Sends Let­ter to Mem­bers of Con­gress Shar­ing Analy­sis of Colony Ridge Issue

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter to members of the Texas delegation in the United States Congress detailing the Office of the Attorney General’s findings and analysis regarding the Colony Ridge development in Liberty County, Texas. 

To read the letter, click here.

You just read:

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Sends Let­ter to Mem­bers of Con­gress Shar­ing Analy­sis of Colony Ridge Issue

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more