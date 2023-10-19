Heroes on the Water Launches "11 Days of Supporting Our Veterans" Campaign

Allen, Texas, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heroes on the Water is providing a unique way for those who wish to support Veterans this Veterans Day. The "11 Days of Supporting Our Veterans", running from November 1 to November 11, campaign features a series of engaging activities to honor and support veterans.

Here's a glimpse of what each day holds:

Day 1 (Nov 1): 11 days of supporting our veterans: Join the journey and share to make a difference.

Day 2 (Nov 2): Join our email list: Stay connected and informed by signing up for our newsletter.

Day 3 (Nov 3): Help a chapter provide food/drinks for one event: Donate to support veterans' events.

Day 4 (Nov 4): Get to know your local chapter: Use our interactive map to connect with your local chapter and get involved.

Day 5 (Nov 5): Keep Them Coming Back: Donate to keep our programs running.

Day 6 (Nov 6): Operation Early Impact: See the impact of our therapeutic programs.

Day 7 (Nov 7): Get to know us: Visit our blog and be inspired.

Day 8 (Nov 8): Watch us in action: Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Day 9 (Nov 9): Support an Event: Donate to create memorable moments for veterans.

Day 10 (Nov 10): Volunteer with your local chapter: Get hands-on in your community.

Day 11 (Nov 11): Veterans Day: Honor a veteran by donating in their name.

Join us in this 11-day journey of gratitude and support for our veterans. Help us spread the word – let’s make these days count!

About Heroes on the Water:

Heroes on the Water is a nonprofit organization using kayak fishing to help veterans and first responders unwind. Our programs provide relaxation, camaraderie, and a sense of belonging.

