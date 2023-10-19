Submit Release
Heroes on the Water Launches "11 Days of Supporting Our Veterans" Campaign

Allen, Texas, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heroes on the Water is providing a unique way for those who wish to support Veterans this Veterans Day.  The "11 Days of Supporting Our Veterans", running from November 1 to November 11, campaign features a series of engaging activities to honor and support veterans. 

Here's a glimpse of what each day holds: 

Day 1 (Nov 1): 11 days of supporting our veterans: Join the journey and share to make a difference.
Day 2 (Nov 2): Join our email list: Stay connected and informed by signing up for our newsletter.
Day 3 (Nov 3): Help a chapter provide food/drinks for one event: Donate to support veterans' events.
Day 4 (Nov 4): Get to know your local chapter: Use our interactive map to connect with your local chapter and get involved.
Day 5 (Nov 5): Keep Them Coming Back: Donate to keep our programs running.
Day 6 (Nov 6): Operation Early Impact: See the impact of our therapeutic programs.
Day 7 (Nov 7): Get to know us: Visit our blog and be inspired. 
Day 8 (Nov 8): Watch us in action: Subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Day 9 (Nov 9): Support an Event: Donate to create memorable moments for veterans.
Day 10 (Nov 10): Volunteer with your local chapter: Get hands-on in your community.
Day 11 (Nov 11): Veterans Day: Honor a veteran by donating in their name. 

Join us in this 11-day journey of gratitude and support for our veterans. Help us spread the word – let’s make these days count! 

About Heroes on the Water:
Heroes on the Water is a nonprofit organization using kayak fishing to help veterans and first responders unwind. Our programs provide relaxation, camaraderie, and a sense of belonging. 

Faeda Elliott
Heroes On The Water
faeda.elliott@heroesonthewater.org

