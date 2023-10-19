Von der Leyen: Middle East crisis will not distract EU from helping Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said the current crisis in the Middle East would not distract the EU from supporting Ukraine.

“Some believe that they can distract us from supporting Ukraine and that we have to choose whom to support. We will prove them wrong,” said Von der Leyen at a joint press conference with European Council President Charles Michel on the occasion of the extraordinary meeting of the European Council of 17 October 2023.

She added that the EU proposal for the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) foreseeing up to €50 billion from 2024 to 2027 to help Ukraine is being processed now. “And lots of support for Ukraine is in the making because we know that they are fighting for our values, and we stand by them, for as long as it takes,” said Von der Leyen.

