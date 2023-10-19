Submit Release
Creative Europe call for European cooperation projects – open for Armenia, Georgia and Ukraine

The EU-funded Creative Europe programme has launched a major call for European cooperation projects to carry out a broad spectrum of activities and initiatives involving artists and stakeholders active in different cultural and creative sectors. The action will support at least 130 projects, and is open for all countries participating in the Creative Europe programme, including Armenia, Georgia, and Ukraine.

The call aims to foster cooperation between organisations active in the field of culture, and to increase the cross-border dimension of creation and circulation of European artistic content. It will also encourage the development, experimentation, dissemination, and application of new and innovative practices.

Considering that this action is part of the Culture strand of the Creative Europe programme, projects with exclusive audio-visual content and/or exclusively composed of organisations from the audio-visual sector are not eligible to apply.

The estimated available call budget is almost €60 million.

The maximum grant amount is €200,000 per small-scale project and €1,000,000 per medium project. For small-scale projects, the funding should cover a maximum of 80% of total project funding, and for medium-scale a maximum of 70%.

The deadline for applications is 23 January 2024.

