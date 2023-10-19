I-29 northbound and ramps on Hickson and Davenport exits are scheduled to open by Friday afternoon

BISMARCK, N.D. – Interstate 29 north and southbound lanes from mile marker 49.5 to 55.0, the Hickson exit located ten miles south of Fargo and Davenport exit located six miles south of Fargo, are scheduled to fully open Friday, Oct. 20, in the afternoon.



This project is administered by the US Army Corps of Engineers for the Diversion Authority.



As of now, both north and southbound traffic is head-to-head on the southbound roadway with the northeast ramp of the Hickson exit closed and southeast ramp of the Davenport exit closed.



When the lanes open, northbound traffic will be on the northbound roadway. Southbound traffic will remain on the southbound roadway.



Both north and southbound lanes will have closures up until the end of the month.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.



- ### -







CONTACT:

David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

