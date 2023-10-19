Attorney General Mike Hilgers announces Bebe Strnad as Chief of the Consumer Protection Bureau

Attorney General Mike Hilgers is pleased to announce Bebe Strnad as the new Chief of the Consumer Protection Bureau.

“I am excited to welcome Bebe to the Attorney General’s Office. Her skills, talent, and complex litigation and enforcement experience will be invaluable to our team as we fight to protect Nebraska consumers.”

Bebe Strnad is a graduate of Stanford Law School and most recently served as an attorney for Kilpatrick Townsend and Stockton LLP in San Francisco, California. During her time at Stanford, she served as the Co-President of the Stanford Law Association. At Kilpatrick, her practice focused on litigation and enforcement matters related to intellectual property, unfair competition, false advertising, impersonation, fraud, and complex commercial disputes.

The Consumer Protection Bureau within the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office enforces state and federal laws that safeguard against deceptive, fraudulent, and unfair business practices. The Bureau also has enforcement powers over antitrust and monopolistic activities and is responsible for oversight of charitable institutions and assets, including nonprofit corporations, charitable trusts, and endowment funds.