University of St. Thomas’ Cameron School of Business launches a Master in Healthcare Administration Degree Program

“Today’s medical organizations need leaders who are capable of managing and leading health institutions to greater heights.” Dr. Michael Sullivan, MHA Program director

Houston, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- University of St. Thomas-Houston's Cameron School of Business announces a new 100% online graduate degree - Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) beginning in spring 2024. The 30-hour degree program is designed for individuals who are currently, or aspire to be, leaders in various health care settings.

"Today's health organizations are in need of administrators who can manage the complex components of health care, as well as lead the health sector in new directions," said Dr. Michael Sullivan who will serve as the MHA Program director, in addition to his leadership and teaching roles.

Ethical Health Care Leadership

Cameron School of Business (CSB) desires its students to become health care leaders by learning to do 'good business.'

"Rooted in the Catholic moral tradition, the MHA program offers students the opportunity to understand and master the organizational, legal, financial, ethical, political and managerial aspects of health systems management," Sullivan said. "The MHA program provides a unique curriculum designed specifically to meet the career needs of future health care leaders."

As with CSB’s graduate programs. MHA Students will experience a highly interactive and discussion-based approach to business education. Cameron professor’s often focus on the moral and ethical questions faced in today’s marketplace.

Programs at the CBS focus on:

Developing ethical leadership

Taking high-level views of the health care administration process

Providing quality health-related products and services to diverse communities

MHA Internship Component

Part of the academic plan for the MHA degree is a capstone practicum in health care management. Sullivan is exploring Internship opportunities throughout the Houston market and beyond for MHA students.

Information Sessions via Zoom & In-Person

MHA Program Overviews will be offered via Zoom on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on

Nov. 1

tinyurl.com/mhainfos

Meeting ID: 916 0070 6911

Passcode: 238019

Nov. 15 - An in-person information session will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Basilian Room, Welder Hall, 1st floor.





For more information or to apply, go to www.stthom.edu/mha. Contact CSB at 713-525-2100 or csbaction@sttthom.edu.

