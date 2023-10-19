Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market Poised For Remarkable Growth, Set To Reach $2.7 Billion In 2027 At A CAGR Of 5% As Per The Business Research Company's Powered Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global powered surgical instruments market is gearing up for an impressive year, with expectations to grow from $2.16 billion in 2022 to $2.9 billion in 2023, marking a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The powered surgical instruments market is expected to reach $2.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5%. The rising number of surgical procedures worldwide is expected to fuel the market's expansion. The "Powered Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2023" by The Business Research Company offers a comprehensive perspective on this dynamic market.



Surgical Procedures on the Rise

The use of powered surgical instruments has simplified tasks such as sawing and drilling, enhancing surgical efficiency and consistency. For instance, data from the Aesthetic Society reported a 54% increase in surgical aesthetic procedures in 2021 compared to 2020. On average, surgeons performed 320 procedures in 2021, up from 220 procedures in 2020. The surge in surgical procedures underlines the pivotal role of powered surgical instruments in modern healthcare.

Learn More In-Depth On The Powered Surgical Instruments Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/powered-surgical-instruments-global-market-report

Key Players in the Powered Surgical Instruments Market

Leading the charge in the powered surgical instruments market are prominent companies including Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, and Becton Dickinson and Company (BD), among others.

Technological Innovations Transforming the Landscape

Technological innovation is a prominent trend shaping the powered surgical instruments market. Major market players are actively developing innovative products that leverage advanced technologies to maintain their competitive edge. For instance, in August 2022, Sight Sciences introduced the SION surgical instrument for craniotomies, based on bladeless technology. This precision-manufactured device is designed for removing diseased tissue without the need for cutting, enhancing surgical precision and patient outcomes.

Global Market Dynamics

Despite challenges stemming from economic uncertainty and supply chain disruptions due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the powered surgical instruments market remains resilient. The powered surgical instruments market report analyzes market dynamics in different regions:

North America: Emerged as the largest region in the powered surgical instruments market in 2022.

Emerged as the largest region in the powered surgical instruments market in 2022. Asia-Pacific: Expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12614&type=smp

Market Segmentation

The "Powered Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2023" offers comprehensive segmentation of the market, categorizing it by product, power source, and application:

By Product: Handpiece, Power Source and Control, Accessories By Power Source: Electric Instruments, Battery-Powered Instruments, Pneumatic Instruments By Application: Orthopedic Surgery, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT (Ear Nose Throat) Surgery, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Other Applications





For companies, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders, the "Powered Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2023" is a treasure trove of insights. It offers a deep understanding of the powered surgical instruments market's current state, future growth opportunities, and emerging trends. To capitalize on these valuable insights, industry participants can leverage the report to navigate the dynamic powered surgical instruments market and seize growth prospects

Powered Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the powered surgical instruments market size, powered surgical instruments market segments, powered surgical instruments market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Surgical Equipment Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surgical-equipment-global-market-report

Surgical Imaging Arms Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surgical-imaging-arms-global-market-report

Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surgical-sealants-and-adhesives-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 58 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model