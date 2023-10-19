Fintech As A Service (FaaS) Market Overview 2023-2027: Projected Growth Rate, Major Drivers And Leading Players As Per The Business Research Company's Fintech As A Service (FaaS) Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fintech as a service market is primed for substantial growth, with projections to ascend from $277.36 billion in 2022 to $327.51 billion in 2023, showcasing a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. The fintech as a service market is expected to reach $625.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.6%. Against the backdrop of an escalating shift towards digital banking and payments, Fintech as a Service (FaaS) is emerging as a pivotal player in this transformation.



Digital Banking and Payments Surge

Digital banking represents a monumental shift in the financial landscape, characterized by paperless transactions, the elimination of traditional instruments like checks and demand drafts, and the adoption of advanced technology. Fintech as a Service plays a pivotal role in this transformation, providing mobile applications, web-based platforms, and sophisticated applications infused with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

A report by Finder.com, an Australia-based independent comparison website, revealed that 93% of Brits adopted online banking in 2022.

Key Players in the Fintech as a Service Market

Leading the charge in the fintech as a service market are major companies including Stripe Inc., Visa Inc., Mastercard Incorporated, and Fiserv Inc., among others.

Technological Innovations Powering the Fintech as a Service Market

Major fintech as a service market players are unwavering in their commitment to delivering technologically advanced solutions to fortify their market positions. For instance, in April 2023, Valley National Bank, a US-based regional bank holding company, launched a fintech innovation platform powered by NayaOne. This platform, equipped with a user-friendly onboarding process and integrated with numerous financial businesses, offers tools for generating and utilizing synthetic data, enabling Valley and its fintech partners to swiftly explore innovative solutions in a controlled, secure environment.

Global Market Dynamics

The fintech as a service market report meticulously analyzes the market dynamics in different regions:

North America: Emerged as the largest region in the fintech as a service market in 2022.

Emerged as the largest region in the fintech as a service market in 2022. Global Outlook: A promising future with consistent growth expected.

Market Segmentation

The "Fintech As A Service (FaaS) Global Market Report 2023" presents comprehensive market segmentation, categorizing it by type, technology, application, and end-user:

By Type: Banking, Payment, Insurance, Investment, Lending, Other Types By Technology: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Application Programming Interfaces (API), Other Technologies By Application: Fraud Monitoring, KYC Verification, Compliance And Regulatory Support, Other Applications By End-User: Banks, Financial Institutions, Insurance Companies, Other End-Users

For companies, financial institutions, and stakeholders, the "Fintech As A Service (FaaS) Global Market Report 2023" serves as a valuable resource. It provides a comprehensive understanding of the current market landscape, future growth opportunities, and emerging trends. To maximize the potential of this fintech as a service market report, industry participants can leverage the insights to navigate the dynamic FaaS market, harness growth opportunities, and contribute to the digital transformation of financial services.

Fintech As A Service (FaaS) Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the fintech as a service (FaaS) market size, fintech as a service (FaaS) market segments, fintech as a service (FaaS) market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

