Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the third quarter 2023 of $41.6 million and diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”) of $1.56, which represent the highest third quarter results in Company history. Third quarter 2023 results include a life insurance gain which increased EPS $0.01. Third quarter 2023 results compare to second quarter 2023 net income of $40.2 million and EPS of $1.51.

“Westamerica’s third quarter 2023 results benefited from the Company’s valuable low-cost deposit base, of which 48 percent was represented by non-interest bearing checking accounts during the third quarter 2023. The annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.07 percent in the third quarter 2023. The Company’s customer deposits and shareholders’ equity fully funded our interest earning assets during the third quarter 2023; the Company did not borrow from the Federal Reserve Bank or correspondent banks. Operating expenses remained well controlled. Nonperforming assets were a stable $1.2 million at September 30, 2023,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “Third quarter 2023 results generated an annualized 18.3 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.44 per common share dividend during the third quarter 2023,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $72.1 million for the third quarter 2023, compared to $70.3 million for the second quarter 2023. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the third quarter 2023 was 4.50 percent, up from 4.38 percent for the second quarter 2023. The annualized cost of funding the loan and bond portfolios was 0.07 percent for the third quarter 2023, compared to 0.04 percent for the second quarter 2023. Variable rate assets at September 30, 2023 included $1.5 billion in collateralized loan obligations on which interest rates reset quarterly.

The Company provided $400 thousand for credit losses on loans in the third quarter 2023. The Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans was $17.7 million at September 30, 2023.

Noninterest income for the third quarter 2023 totaled $11.3 million compared to $10.7 million for the second quarter 2023. Third quarter 2023 results include a $278 thousand life insurance gain.

Noninterest expenses for the third quarter 2023 were $25.7 million compared to $25.8 million for the second quarter 2023.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com

For additional information contact:
  Westamerica Bancorporation
  1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901
  Robert A. Thorson – SVP & Chief Financial Officer
  707-863-6840
  investments@westamerica.com
   

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.”

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company’s control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company’s most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company’s business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.

    Public Information October 19, 2023
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION        
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS        
September 30, 2023        
           
1. Net Income Summary.        
    (in thousands except per-share amounts)
        %  
    Q3’2023 Q3’2022 Change Q2’2023
           
  Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 72,092   $ 60,780   18.6 % $ 70,281  
  Provision for Credit Losses   400     -   n/m   -  
  Noninterest Income   11,281     11,818   -4.5 %   10,700  
  Noninterest Expense   25,650     24,767   3.6 %   25,839  
  Income Before Taxes (FTE)   57,323     47,831   19.8 %   55,142  
  Income Tax Provision (FTE)   15,722     13,071   20.3 %   14,894  
  Net Income $ 41,601   $ 34,760   19.7 % $ 40,248  
           
  Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,648     26,906   -1.0 %   26,648  
  Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,650     26,916   -1.0 %   26,648  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
  Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.56   $ 1.29   20.9 % $ 1.51  
  Diluted Earnings Per Common Share   1.56     1.29   20.9 %   1.51  
  Return On Assets (a)   2.41 %   1.85 %     2.35 %
  Return On Common Equity (a)   18.3 %   17.1 %     18.4 %
  Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)   4.43 %   3.44 %     4.34 %
  Efficiency Ratio (FTE)   30.8 %   34.1 %     31.9 %
           
  Dividends Paid Per Common Share $ 0.44   $ 0.42   4.8 % $ 0.42  
  Common Dividend Payout Ratio   28 %   33 %     28 %
           
        %  
    9/30’23YTD 9/30’22YTD Change  
           
  Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 211,935   $ 152,620   38.9 %  
  Reversal of Provision for Credit Losses (2)   (1,150 )   -   n/m  
  Noninterest Income (1)   32,530     34,658   -6.1 %  
  Noninterest Expense   77,699     74,271   4.6 %  
  Income Before Taxes (FTE)   167,916     113,007   48.6 %  
  Income Tax Provision (FTE)   45,616     30,317   50.5 %  
  Net Income $ 122,300   $ 82,690   47.9 %  
           
  Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,718     26,889   -0.6 %  
  Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,721     26,901   -0.7 %  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
  Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 4.58   $ 3.08   48.7 %  
  Diluted Earnings Per Common Share   4.58     3.07   49.2 %  
  Return On Assets (a)   2.36 %   1.49 %    
  Return On Common Equity (a)   18.6 %   14.0 %    
  Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)   4.32 %   2.90 %    
  Efficiency Ratio (FTE)   31.8 %   39.7 %    
           
  Dividends Paid Per Common Share $ 1.28   $ 1.26   1.6 %  
  Common Dividend Payout Ratio   28 %   41 %    
           
2. Net Interest Income.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q3’2023 Q3’2022 Change Q2’2023
           
  Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 73,225   $ 61,267   19.5 % $ 70,888  
  Interest Expense   1,133     487   132.6 %   607  
  Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 72,092   $ 60,780   18.6 % $ 70,281  
           
  Average Earning Assets $ 6,438,411   $ 7,041,313   -8.6 % $ 6,457,270  
  Average Interest- Bearing Liabilities   3,118,632     3,520,083   -11.4 %   3,144,264  
           
  Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a)   4.50 %   3.47 %     4.38 %
  Cost of Funds (a)   0.07 %   0.03 %     0.04 %
  Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)   4.43 %   3.44 %     4.34 %
  Interest Expense/        
     Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a)   0.14 %   0.05 %     0.08 %
  Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)   4.36 %   3.42 %     4.30 %
           
        %  
    9/30’23YTD 9/30’22YTD Change  
           
  Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 214,146   $ 154,070   39.0 %  
  Interest Expense   2,211     1,450   52.5 %  
  Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 211,935   $ 152,620   38.9 %  
           
  Average Earning Assets $ 6,519,448   $ 7,013,627   -7.0 %  
  Average Interest- Bearing Liabilities   3,182,734     3,538,361   -10.1 %  
           
  Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a)   4.36 %   2.93 %    
  Cost of Funds (a)   0.04 %   0.03 %    
  Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)   4.32 %   2.90 %    
  Interest Expense/        
     Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a)   0.09 %   0.05 %    
  Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)   4.27 %   2.88 %    
           
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.        
    (average volume, dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q3’2023 Q3’2022 Change Q2’2023
           
  Total Assets $ 6,847,691   $ 7,472,304   -8.4 % $ 6,865,591  
  Total Earning Assets   6,438,411     7,041,313   -8.6 %   6,457,270  
  Total Loans   903,854     989,033   -8.6 %   926,795  
    Commercial Loans   151,431     190,325   -20.4 %   157,975  
    Commercial Real Estate Loans   493,072     494,717   -0.3 %   491,902  
    Consumer Loans   259,351     303,991   -14.7 %   276,918  
  Total Investment Securities   5,247,118     5,552,588   -5.5 %   5,365,377  
    Debt Securities Available for Sale   4,353,794     4,845,055   -10.1 %   4,460,339  
    Debt Securities Held to Maturity   893,324     707,533   26.3 %   905,038  
  Total Interest-Bearing Cash   287,439     499,692   -42.5 %   165,098  
           
  Loans/Deposits   15.8 %   15.2 %     16.0 %
           
        %  
    9/30’23YTD 9/30’22YTD Change  
           
  Total Assets $ 6,940,897   $ 7,433,140   -6.6 %  
  Total Earning Assets   6,519,448     7,013,627   -7.0 %  
  Total Loans   925,351     1,009,314   -8.3 %  
    Commercial Loans   158,204     200,206   -21.0 %  
    Commercial Real Estate Loans   492,702     508,812   -3.2 %  
    Consumer Loans   274,445     300,296   -8.6 %  
  Total Investment Securities   5,385,986     5,172,003   4.1 %  
    Debt Securities Available for Sale   4,482,376     4,741,400   -5.5 %  
    Debt Securities Held to Maturity   903,610     430,603   109.8 %  
  Total Interest-Bearing Cash   208,111     832,310   -75.0 %  
           
  Loans/Deposits   15.8 %   15.7 %    
           
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.    
    (average volume, dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q3’2023 Q3’2022 Change Q2’2023
           
  Total Deposits $ 5,722,817   $ 6,495,051   -11.9 % $ 5,797,504  
    Noninterest Demand   2,721,358     3,058,662   -11.0 %   2,751,319  
    Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,149,483     1,308,310   -12.1 %   1,159,653  
    Savings   1,741,994     1,989,275   -12.4 %   1,763,410  
    Time greater than $100K   43,073     62,014   -30.5 %   53,901  
    Time less than $100K   66,909     76,790   -12.9 %   69,221  
  Total Short-Term Borrowings   117,173     83,694   40.0 %   98,079  
  Shareholders’ Equity   902,300     807,428   11.7 %   877,964  
           
  Demand Deposits/ Total Deposits   47.6 %   47.1 %     47.5 %
  Transaction & Savings Deposits / Total Deposits   98.1 %   97.9 %     97.9 %
           
        %  
    9/30’23YTD 9/30’22YTD Change  
           
  Total Deposits $ 5,859,506   $ 6,437,943   -9.0 %  
    Noninterest Demand   2,774,282     3,020,892   -8.2 %  
    Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,180,551     1,290,850   -8.5 %  
    Savings   1,783,891     1,984,931   -10.1 %  
    Time greater than $100K   51,481     63,318   -18.7 %  
    Time less than $100K   69,301     77,952   -11.1 %  
  Total Short-Term Borrowings   97,510     121,310   -19.6 %  
  Shareholders’ Equity   879,740     790,691   11.3 %  
           
  Demand Deposits/ Total Deposits   47.3 %   46.9 %    
  Transaction & Savings Deposits / Total Deposits   97.9 %   97.8 %    
           
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.        
    (dollars in thousands)  
    Q3’2023  
    Average Income/ Yield (a) /  
    Volume Expense Rate (a)  
           
  Interest & Fee Income Earned:        
    Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 6,438,411   $ 73,225   4.50 %  
    Total Loans (FTE)   903,854     12,016   5.27 %  
      Commercial Loans (FTE)   151,431     2,743   7.19 %  
      Commercial Real Estate Loans   493,072     5,914   4.76 %  
      Consumer Loans   259,351     3,359   5.14 %  
    Total Investments (FTE)   5,247,118     57,280   4.32 %  
      Total Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE)   4,353,794     48,285   4.38 %  
        Corporate Securities   2,148,308     14,851   2.77 %  
        Collateralized Loan Obligations   1,530,992     28,023   7.16 %  
        Agency Mortgage Backed Securities   276,755     1,676   2.42 %  
        Securities of U.S. Government sponsored        
           entities   307,106     2,777   3.62 %  
        Obligations of States and Political        
           Subdivisions (FTE)   76,406     573   3.00 %  
        Other Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE)   14,227     385   10.82 %  
      Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (FTE)   893,324     8,995   4.03 %  
        Agency Mortgage Backed Securities   88,147     475   2.16 %  
        Corporate Securities   725,862     7,815   4.31 %  
        Obligations of States and Political        
           Subdivisions (FTE)   79,315     705   3.55 %  
    Total Interest-Bearing Cash   287,439     3,929   5.35 %  
           
  Interest Expense Paid:        
    Total Earning Assets   6,438,411     1,133   0.07 %  
    Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   3,118,632     1,133   0.14 %  
    Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   3,001,459     1,095   0.14 %  
      Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,149,483     131   0.05 %  
      Savings   1,741,994     886   0.20 %  
      Time less than $100K   66,909     52   0.31 %  
      Time greater than $100K   43,073     26   0.24 %  
    Total Short-Term Borrowings   117,173     38   0.13 %  
           
  Net Interest Income and        
  Margin (FTE)   $ 72,092   4.43 %  
           
    Q3’2022  
    Average Income/ Yield (a) /  
    Volume Expense Rate (a)  
  Interest & Fee Income Earned:        
    Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 7,041,313   $ 61,267   3.47 %  
    Total Loans (FTE)   989,033     12,298   4.93 %  
      Commercial Loans (FTE)   190,325     2,843   5.93 %  
      Commercial Real Estate Loans   494,717     5,821   4.67 %  
      Consumer Loans   303,991     3,634   4.74 %  
    Total Investments (FTE)   5,552,588     46,227   3.33 %  
      Total Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE)   4,845,055     39,388   3.22 %  
        Corporate Securities   2,518,870     17,404   2.76 %  
        Collateralized Loan Obligations   1,600,611     16,355   4.00 %  
        Agency Mortgage Backed Securities   336,392     2,001   2.38 %  
        Securities of U.S. Government sponsored        
           entities   288,538     2,604   3.61 %  
        Obligations of States and Political        
           Subdivisions (FTE)   86,357     660   3.06 %  
        Other Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE)   14,287     364   10.18 %  
      Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (FTE)   707,533     6,839   3.87 %  
        Agency Mortgage Backed Securities   117,606     586   1.99 %  
        Corporate Securities   477,881     5,230   4.38 %  
        Obligations of States and Political        
           Subdivisions (FTE)   112,046     1,023   3.65 %  
    Total Interest-Bearing Cash   499,692     2,742   2.15 %  
           
  Interest Expense Paid:        
    Total Earning Assets   7,041,313     487   0.03 %  
    Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   3,520,083     487   0.05 %  
    Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   3,436,389     470   0.05 %  
      Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,308,310     94   0.03 %  
      Savings   1,989,275     290   0.06 %  
      Time less than $100K   76,790     47   0.24 %  
      Time greater than $100K   62,014     39   0.25 %  
    Total Short-Term Borrowings   83,694     17   0.08 %  
           
  Net Interest Income and        
  Margin (FTE)   $ 60,780   3.44 %  
           
6. Noninterest Income.        
    (dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
        %  
    Q3’2023 Q3’2022 Change Q2’2023
           
  Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $ 3,705   $ 3,737   -0.9 % $ 3,459  
  Merchant Processing Services   2,911     2,925   -0.5 %   2,869  
  Debit Card Fees   1,717     1,594   7.7 %   1,759  
  Trust Fees   783     810   -3.3 %   810  
  ATM Processing Fees   640     594   7.7 %   702  
  Other Service Fees   463     463   0.1 %   458  
  Financial Services Commissions   78     79   -1.3 %   103  
  Life Insurance Gains   278     923   n/m   -  
  Securities Losses   -     -   n/m   (125 )
  Other Noninterest Income   706     693   1.9 %   665  
    Total Noninterest Income $ 11,281   $ 11,818   -4.5 % $ 10,700  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
    Total Revenue (FTE) $ 83,373   $ 72,598   14.8 % $ 80,981  
    Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE)   13.5 %   16.3 %     13.2 %
    Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a)   0.26 %   0.23 %     0.24 %
    Total Revenue (FTE) Per Avg.        
  Common Share (a) $ 12.41   $ 10.70   15.9 % $ 12.19  
           
        %  
    9/30’23YTD 9/30’22YTD Change  
           
  Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $ 10,629   $ 11,006   -3.4 %  
  Merchant Processing Services   8,417     8,922   -5.7 %  
  Debit Card Fees (1)   5,118     6,175   -17.1 %  
  Trust Fees   2,358     2,462   -4.2 %  
  ATM Processing Fees   1,996     1,514   31.8 %  
  Other Service Fees   1,320     1,392   -5.2 %  
  Financial Services Commissions   270     314   -14.0 %  
  Life Insurance Gains   278     923   n/m  
  Securities Losses   (125 )   -   n/m  
  Other Noninterest Income   2,269     1,950   16.4 %  
    Total Noninterest Income $ 32,530   $ 34,658   -6.1 %  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
    Total Revenue (FTE) $ 244,465   $ 187,278   30.5 %  
    Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE)   13.3 %   18.5 %    
    Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a)   0.24 %   0.23 %    
    Total Revenue (FTE) Per Avg.        
  Common Share (a) $ 12.23   $ 9.31   31.4 %  
           
7. Noninterest Expense.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q3’2023 Q3’2022 Change Q2’2023
           
  Salaries & Benefits $ 11,820   $ 11,311   4.5 % $ 11,828  
  Occupancy and Equipment   5,065     5,064   0.0 %   5,012  
  Outsourced Data Processing   2,473     2,434   1.6 %   2,488  
  Limited Partnership Operating Losses   1,440     1,431   0.6 %   1,440  
  Professional Fees   401     582   -31.1 %   485  
  Courier Service   745     671   11.0 %   611  
  Other Noninterest Expense   3,706     3,274   13.2 %   3,975  
    Total Noninterest Expense $ 25,650   $ 24,767   3.6 % $ 25,839  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
    Noninterest Expense/ Avg. Earning Assets (a)   1.58 %   1.40 %     1.60 %
    Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE)   30.8 %   34.1 %     31.9 %
           
        %  
    9/30’23YTD 9/30’22YTD Change  
           
  Salaries & Benefits $ 35,715   $ 34,643   3.1 %  
  Occupancy and Equipment   15,562     14,666   6.1 %  
  Outsourced Data Processing   7,405     7,294   1.5 %  
  Limited Partnership Operating Losses   4,314     4,293   0.5 %  
  Professional Fees   1,362     2,054   -33.7 %  
  Courier Service   1,971     1,914   3.0 %  
  Other Noninterest Expense   11,370     9,407   20.9 %  
    Total Noninterest Expense $ 77,699   $ 74,271   4.6 %  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
    Noninterest Expense/ Avg. Earning Assets (a)   1.59 %   1.42 %    
    Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE)   31.8 %   39.7 %    
           
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q3’2023 Q3’2022 Change Q2’2023
           
  Average Total Loans $ 903,854   $ 989,033   -8.6 % $ 926,795  
           
  Beginning of Period Allowance for        
  Credit Losses on Loans (ACLL) $ 18,480   $ 22,313   -17.2 % $ 19,509  
  Provision for Credit Losses   400     -   n/m   -  
  Net ACLL Losses   (1,136 )   (1,095 ) 3.7 %   (1,029 )
  End of Period ACLL $ 17,744   $ 21,218   -16.4 % $ 18,480  
           
  Gross ACLL Recoveries / Gross ACLL Losses   46 %   43 %     38 %
           
  Net ACLL Losses /        
  Avg. Total Loans (a)   0.50 %   0.44 %     0.45 %
           
        %  
    9/30’23YTD 9/30’22YTD Change  
           
  Average Total Loans $ 925,351   $ 1,009,314   -8.3 %  
           
  Beginning of Period ACLL $ 20,284   $ 23,514   -13.7 %  
  Reversal of Provision for Credit Losses (2)   (1,150 )   -   n/m  
  Net ACLL Losses   (1,390 )   (2,296 ) -39.5 %  
  End of Period ACLL $ 17,744   $ 21,218   -16.4 %  
           
  Gross ACLL Recoveries / Gross ACLL Losses   76 %   49 %    
           
  Net ACLL Losses / Avg. Total Loans (a)   0.20 %   0.30 %    
           
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    9/30/23 9/30/22 Change 6/30/23
  Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans $ 17,744   $ 21,218   -16.4 % $ 18,480  
  Allowance for Credit Losses on        
  Held to Maturity Securities   1     7   -85.5 %   1  
  Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 17,745   $ 21,225   -16.4 % $ 18,481  
           
  Allowance for Unfunded        
  Credit Commitments $ 201   $ 201   0.0 % $ 201  
           
9. Credit Quality.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    9/30/23 9/30/22 Change 6/30/23
  Nonperforming Loans:        
     Nonperforming Nonaccrual Loans $ 205   $ 131   56.5 % $ 192  
     Performing Nonaccrual Loans   4     66   -93.9 %   5  
  Total Nonaccrual Loans   209     197   6.1 %   197  
  90+ Days Past Due Accruing Loans   1,029     769   33.8 %   656  
  Total Nonperforming Loans $ 1,238   $ 966   28.2 % $ 853  
           
  Total Loans Outstanding $ 885,850   $ 979,033   -9.5 % $ 919,583  
           
  Total Assets   6,567,288     7,177,025   -8.5 %   6,582,740  
           
  Loans:        
  Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans $ 17,744   $ 21,218   -16.4 % $ 18,480  
  Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans /        
    Loans   2.00 %   2.17 %     2.01 %
  Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans   0.14 %   0.10 %     0.09 %
           
10. Liquidity.        
           
  At September 30, 2023, the Company had $420,550 thousand in cash balances. During the twelve months ending September 30, 2024, the Company expects to receive $257,000 thousand in principal payments from its debt securities. If additional operational liquidity is required, the Company can pledge debt securities as collateral for borrowing purposes; at September 30, 2023, the Company’s debt securities which qualify as collateral for borrowing totaled $3,810,723 thousand. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for certain depository customers; at September 30, 2023, the Company had pledged $680,735 thousand in debt securities for depository customers. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank; at September 30, 2023, the Company had pledged $964,139 thousand in debt securities at the Federal Reserve Bank. During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company’s average borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and other correspondent banks were $-0- thousand, and at September 30, 2023, the Company’s borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and other correspondent banks were $-0- thousand. At September 30, 2023, the Company’s estimated unpledged collateral qualifying debt securities totaled $1,930,927 thousand. Debt securities eligible as collateral are shown at market value unless otherwise noted.
           
          (in thousands)
          9/30/23
  Debt Securities Eligible as Collateral:        
  Corporate Securities       $ 2,480,972  
  Collateralized Loan Obligations rated AAA         540,315  
  Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions       145,246  
  Agency Mortgage Backed Securities         317,357  
  Securities of U.S. Government Sponsored Entities (Par Value)     326,833  
      Total Debt Securities Eligible as Collateral       $ 3,810,723  
           
  Debt Securities Pledged as Collateral:        
  Deposits by Public Entities       ($ 680,735 )
  Short-Term Borrowed Funds (Deposit Sweep)       (229,278 )
  Other         (5,644 )
      Total Debt Securities Pledged as Collateral       ($ 915,657 )
           
  Debt Securities Pledged at the Federal Reserve Bank     ($ 964,139 )
           
  Estimated Debt Securities Available to Pledge       $ 1,930,927  
           
11. Capital.        
    (in thousands, except per-share amounts)
        %  
    9/30/23 9/30/22 Change 6/30/23
           
  Shareholders’ Equity $ 648,423   $ 538,988   20.3 % $ 651,862  
  Total Assets   6,567,288     7,177,025   -8.5 %   6,582,740  
  Shareholders’ Equity/        
     Total Assets   9.87 %   7.51 %     9.90 %
  Shareholders’ Equity/        
     Total Loans   73.20 %   55.05 %     70.89 %
  Tangible Common Equity Ratio   8.17 %   5.91 %     8.20 %
  Common Shares Outstanding   26,649     26,911   -1.0 %   26,648  
  Common Equity Per Share $ 24.33   $ 20.03   21.5 % $ 24.46  
  Market Value Per Common Share   43.25     52.29   -17.3 %   38.30  
           
    (shares in thousands)
        %  
    Q3’2023 Q3’2022 Change Q2’2023
  Share Repurchase Programs:        
    Total Shares Repurchased / Canceled   -     -   n/m   -  
    Average Repurchase Price $ -   $ -   n/m $ -  
    Net Shares Issued   (1 )   (15 ) n/m   -  
           
        %  
    9/30’23YTD 9/30’22YTD Change  
           
    Total Shares Repurchased   274     3   n/m  
    Average Repurchase Price $ 50.11   $ 58.66   n/m  
    Net Shares Repurchased (Issued)   264     (45 ) n/m  
           
12. Period-End Balance Sheets.        
    (unaudited, dollars in thousands)
        %  
    9/30/23 9/30/22 Change 6/30/23
  Assets:        
    Cash and Due from Banks $ 420,550   $ 413,665   1.7 % $ 266,187  
           
    Debt Securities Available for Sale        
      Corporate Securities   1,814,424     2,138,508   -15.2 %   1,901,504  
      Collateralized Loan Obligations   1,503,078     1,587,622   -5.3 %   1,514,962  
      Agency Mortgage Backed Securities   239,728     296,689   -19.2 %   259,190  
      Securities of U.S. Government sponsored        
        entities   279,364     272,525   2.5 %   291,402  
      Obligations of States and Political        
        Subdivisions   69,639     80,987   -14.0 %   79,400  
        Total Debt Securities Available for Sale   3,906,233     4,376,331   -10.7 %   4,046,458  
           
    Debt Securities Held to Maturity        
      Agency Mortgage Backed Securities   84,347     112,371   -24.9 %   91,141  
      Corporate Securities   726,951     720,154   0.9 %   725,252  
      Obligations of States and Political        
        Subdivisions (3)   77,558     103,742   -25.2 %   83,963  
        Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (3)   888,856     936,267   -5.1 %   900,356  
           
    Loans   885,850     979,033   -9.5 %   919,583  
    Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans   (17,744 )   (21,218 ) -16.4 %   (18,480 )
      Total Loans, net   868,106     957,815   -9.4 %   901,103  
           
    Premises and Equipment, net   27,490     29,756   -7.6 %   27,908  
    Identifiable Intangibles, net   404     644   -37.3 %   463  
    Goodwill   121,673     121,673   0.0 %   121,673  
    Other Assets   333,976     340,874   -2.0 %   318,592  
           
        Total Assets $ 6,567,288   $ 7,177,025   -8.5 % $ 6,582,740  
           
  Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:        
    Deposits:        
      Noninterest-Bearing $ 2,723,403   $ 3,069,907   -11.3 % $ 2,721,046  
      Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,138,220     1,338,855   -15.0 %   1,133,006  
      Savings   1,732,849     1,949,711   -11.1 %   1,735,083  
      Time   104,541     136,783   -23.6 %   116,792  
        Total Deposits   5,699,013     6,495,256   -12.3 %   5,705,927  
           
    Short-Term Borrowed Funds   115,341     76,886   50.0 %   138,005  
    Other Liabilities   104,511     65,895   58.6 %   86,946  
        Total Liabilities   5,918,865     6,638,037   -10.8 %   5,930,878  
           
  Shareholders’ Equity:        
    Common Equity:        
      Paid-In Capital   471,862     474,732   -0.6 %   471,510  
      Accumulated Other        
        Comprehensive Loss   (285,709 )   (290,797 ) -1.7 %   (252,043 )
      Retained Earnings   462,270     355,053   30.2 %   432,395  
        Total Shareholders’ Equity   648,423     538,988   20.3 %   651,862  
           
        Total Liabilities and        
         Shareholders’ Equity $ 6,567,288   $ 7,177,025   -8.5 % $ 6,582,740  
           
13. Income Statements.        
    (unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
        %  
    Q3’2023 Q3’2022 Change Q2’2023
  Interest & Fee Income:        
  Loans $ 11,925   $ 12,208   -2.3 % $ 11,845  
  Equity Securities   152     127   19.7 %   152  
  Debt Securities Available for Sale   47,994     39,100   22.7 %   47,452  
  Debt Securities Held to Maturity   8,848     6,625   33.5 %   8,930  
  Interest-Bearing Cash   3,929     2,742   43.3 %   2,110  
      Total Interest & Fee Income   72,848     60,802   19.8 %   70,489  
           
  Interest Expense:        
    Transaction Deposits   131     94   39.4 %   104  
    Savings Deposits   886     290   205.5 %   396  
    Time Deposits   78     86   -9.3 %   82  
    Short-Term Borrowed Funds   38     17   123.5 %   25  
      Total Interest Expense   1,133     487   132.6 %   607  
           
  Net Interest Income   71,715     60,315   18.9 %   69,882  
           
  Provision for Credit Losses   400     -   n/m   -  
           
  Noninterest Income:        
    Service Charges on Deposit Accounts   3,705     3,737   -0.9 %   3,459  
    Merchant Processing Services   2,911     2,925   -0.5 %   2,869  
    Debit Card Fees   1,717     1,594   7.7 %   1,759  
    Trust Fees   783     810   -3.3 %   810  
    ATM Processing Fees   640     594   7.7 %   702  
    Other Service Fees   463     463   0.1 %   458  
    Financial Services Commissions   78     79   -1.3 %   103  
    Life Insurance Gains   278     923   n/m   -  
    Securities Losses   -     -   n/m   (125 )
    Other Noninterest Income   706     693   1.9 %   665  
      Total Noninterest Income   11,281     11,818   -4.5 %   10,700  
           
  Noninterest Expense:        
    Salaries and Related Benefits   11,820     11,311   4.5 %   11,828  
    Occupancy and Equipment   5,065     5,064   0.0 %   5,012  
    Outsourced Data Processing   2,473     2,434   1.6 %   2,488  
    Limited Partnership Operating Losses   1,440     1,431   0.6 %   1,440  
    Professional Fees   401     582   -31.1 %   485  
    Courier Service   745     671   11.0 %   611  
    Other Noninterest Expense   3,706     3,274   13.2 %   3,975  
      Total Noninterest Expense   25,650     24,767   3.6 %   25,839  
           
  Income Before Income Taxes   56,946     47,366   20.2 %   54,743  
  Income Tax Provision   15,345     12,606   21.7 %   14,495  
  Net Income $ 41,601   $ 34,760   19.7 % $ 40,248  
           
  Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,648     26,906   -1.0 %   26,648  
  Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,650     26,916   -1.0 %   26,648  
           
  Per Common Share Data:        
    Basic Earnings $ 1.56   $ 1.29   20.9 % $ 1.51  
    Diluted Earnings   1.56     1.29   20.9 %   1.51  
    Dividends Paid   0.44     0.42   4.8 %   0.42  
           
        %  
    9/30’23YTD 9/30’22YTD Change  
  Interest & Fee Income:        
  Loans $ 35,510   $ 37,481   -5.3 %  
  Equity Securities   456     384   18.8 %  
  Debt Securities Available for Sale   142,256     99,430   43.1 %  
  Debt Securities Held to Maturity   26,758     10,040   166.5 %  
  Interest-Bearing Cash   7,981     5,223   52.8 %  
      Total Interest & Fee Income   212,961     152,558   39.6 %  
           
  Interest Expense:        
    Transaction Deposits   329     273   20.5 %  
    Savings Deposits   1,562     861   81.4 %  
    Time Deposits   244     249   -2.0 %  
    Short-Term Borrowed Funds   76     67   13.4 %  
      Total Interest Expense   2,211     1,450   52.5 %  
           
  Net Interest Income   210,750     151,108   39.5 %  
           
  Reversal of Provision for Credit Losses (2)   (1,150 )   -   n/m  
           
  Noninterest Income:        
    Service Charges on Deposit Accounts   10,629     11,006   -3.4 %  
    Merchant Processing Services   8,417     8,922   -5.7 %  
    Debit Card Fees (1)   5,118     6,175   -17.1 %  
    Trust Fees   2,358     2,462   -4.2 %  
    ATM Processing Fees   1,996     1,514   31.8 %  
    Other Service Fees   1,320     1,392   -5.2 %  
    Financial Services Commissions   270     314   -14.0 %  
    Life Insurance Gains   278     923   n/m  
    Securities Losses   (125 )   -   n/m  
    Other Operating   2,269     1,950   16.4 %  
      Total Noninterest Income   32,530     34,658   -6.1 %  
           
  Noninterest Expense:        
    Salaries and Related Benefits   35,715     34,643   3.1 %  
    Occupancy and Equipment   15,562     14,666   6.1 %  
    Outsourced Data Processing   7,405     7,294   1.5 %  
    Limited Partnership Operating Losses   4,314     4,293   0.5 %  
    Professional Fees   1,362     2,054   -33.7 %  
    Courier Service   1,971     1,914   3.0 %  
    Other Operating   11,370     9,407   20.9 %  
      Total Noninterest Expense   77,699     74,271   4.6 %  
           
  Income Before Income Taxes   166,731     111,495   49.5 %  
  Income Tax Provision   44,431     28,805   54.2 %  
  Net Income $ 122,300   $ 82,690   47.9 %  
           
  Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,718     26,889   -0.6 %  
  Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,721     26,901   -0.7 %  
           
  Per Common Share Data:        
  Basic Earnings $ 4.58   $ 3.08   48.7 %  
  Diluted Earnings   4.58     3.07   49.2 %  
  Dividends Paid   1.28     1.26   1.6 %  
           
  Footnotes and Abbreviations:        
  (1) The Company received a $1.2 million reconciling payment from a payments network in the first quarter 2022.
   
  (2) A recovery of a previously charged off loan in the first quarter 2023 resulted in a $1,550 thousand reversal of the allowance for credit loss provision in the first quarter 2023.
   
  (3) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, and $7 thousand at September 30, 2022.
   
  (FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
   
  (a) Annualized        

Primary Logo

