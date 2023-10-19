Questex’s International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Florida Presented their 25th Anniversary Event in the Sunshine State

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 25th anniversary edition of Questex’s International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Florida, organized in partnership with American Spa, took place on October 15-16, 2023, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. This milestone event attracted over 4,000 of the spa and wellness industry's most influential professionals. Attendees gathered to discover new products, stay updated on the latest technologies, and foster valuable relationships with leading companies shaping the future of the industry.



The Exhibit Hall opened with a splashy ribbon cutting ceremony from sponsor and longtime partner, Michael Pugliese, CEO and President, Circadia, alongside Alexi Khajavi, President, Questex Travel + Wellness Group, Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Event & Partnership Director, Questex Spa & Beauty, and Allan Share, President, Spa Industry Association.

Following the official opening, attendees explored the bustling show floor to meet with hundreds of brands and discover the latest cutting-edge technologies, experiment with the latest serums, and identify fresh avenues for boosting revenue in their spas. Featured exhibitors included Audrey Morris Cosmetics, Celluma, Circadia, Dermalogica, Eminence Organic Skin Care, Face Reality Skincare, HydraFacial, Farmhouse Fresh, Lira Clinical, Merrylaz Aesthetics USA, Skin Act, Repechage, Procell Therapies, and Silhouet-Tone USA. View the full exhibitor list here.

In between walking the floor, guests also attended the IECSC Florida conference, which offered over 110 hours of timely, relevant programming to help professionals improve their skills and build their businesses. The paid education program, curated by American Spa, was presented by the industry’s most prominent speakers and included topics such as medical spa, makeup and beauty enhancements, business management, esthetics, nails, health & wellness, client & retail growth, social media & marketing, as well as featured three classes that offered NCBTMB continuing education credits. All paid conference sessions included unlimited access to the Exhibit Hall for no additional fee.

Attendees also were treated to over 40 complimentary Product Focused Education (PFE) sessions. These exhibitor-led classes offered guests a deep dive into a specific product or service, giving attendees expert brand knowledge that they can leverage in their businesses.

In addition, attendee’s admission purchase offered complimentary cosmetology accreditation through IECSC’s collaboration with WU Aesthetics, enhancing the value of the IECSC show ticket:

10-Hour Continuing Education (CE) for Cosmetology Professionals a $19.99 value. (Provider approval #0008298. Course approval #0501529.)

4-Hour Initial HIV/AIDs Continuing Education for Cosmetology Professionals - a $16 value. (Provider approval #0008298. Course approval #0501532.)

"This year's event focused on providing our attendees with a comprehensive and holistic approach to personal and business development," stated Trevorrow. "With 80 classes, numerous exhibitors, and a networking Happy Hour on Sunday evening where suppliers and attendees mingled over cocktails, the 25th anniversary event was undeniably a significant success. It served as a one-stop shop for growth, empowerment, and innovative avenues for every professional to enhance their skills and reach their full potential."

Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for spa and wellness professionals will take place in 2024:

IECSC New York , co-located with the International Beauty Show (IBS New York), March 3-5, 2024 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City

, co-located with the International Beauty Show (IBS New York), March 3-5, 2024 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City IECSC Las Vegas , co-located with the International Beauty Show (IBS Las Vegas), June 22-24, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center

, co-located with the International Beauty Show (IBS Las Vegas), June 22-24, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center IECSC Florida, October 13-14, 2024 at the Palm Beach Convention Center



Visit iecsc.com for more information.

Stay connected with IECSC Florida on Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook.

