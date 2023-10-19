CSX and BRS Reach Agreement on Paid Sick Leave

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is pleased to announce the ratification of a paid sick leave agreement with the SCL property for the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen covering nearly 400 employees.



The agreement underscores CSX's commitment to the welfare and well-being of its workforce. It provides a sick leave package that ensures employees can take necessary time off from work to recover from illness without worrying about their financial stability.

The new agreement builds on CSX's recent series of successful negotiations with various railroad unions. This includes agreements reached earlier this year with the BMWED, BRC, SMART-TD, IAM, NCFO and IBEW unions, providing paid sick leave for thousands of railroad workers across the country.

CSX President and CEO Joe Hinrichs said, “We value the hard work and dedication of the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen and all our employees who keep our operations running smoothly. This agreement reflects our ongoing commitment to improving the employee experience, ensuring our team members have the support they need.”

SCL General Chairman Gus Demott said, “Our union worked long and hard within the collective bargaining process to secure paid sick leave for our members and to ensure that the benefits are tailored to the needs of signalmen and their particular working conditions.”

The ratification of this agreement reinforces CSX's position as an employer of choice in the rail industry, fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment that prioritizes employee welfare. CSX continues to work toward additional agreements in collaboration with its union partners.

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com.

Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations

904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397