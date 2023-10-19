Global Industrial Robotic Motors Industry is projected to increase at a CAGR of 14% to reach US$ 4.6 billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

According to Future Market Insights, The surge in automation and the integration of Industry 4.0 concepts into manufacturing and industrial operations are key factors propelling the demand for industrial robot motors.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The industrial robotic motors industry is expected to be worth US$ 1.2 billion in 2023. The market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 14% between 2023 and 2033, reaching US$ 4.6 billion by 2033.



The growing trend towards automation, as well as the implementation of Industry 4.0 principles in the production and industrial sectors, are important drivers for industrial robotic motors. Industries are looking for motor solutions that are effective and accurate in order to operate their robots and advanced manufacturing facilities.

There is a skilled labor shortage in many areas, particularly for monotonous or hazardous occupations. To fill the void, businesses are turning to automation. Industrial robotic motors are required to power these automated systems, increasing worker productivity and effectiveness.

Motor technology improvements, including the creation of high-torque, energy-efficient, and compact motors, have contributed to market expansion. These motors allow robots to execute a wide range of jobs with pinpoint accuracy.

Because of the increased demand for collaborative robots (cobots) that operate alongside people, sophisticated industrial robotic motors with security functions are required. Motors with embedded sensors and sophisticated controls allow for safer human-robot contact, which is growing their use in a variety of sectors.

Energy-efficient commercial robotic motors are in high demand as firms attempt to cut energy usage and satisfy environmental targets. Motors with higher efficiency not only save money on fuel, but they also comply with environmental standards and business sustainability objectives.

American industries are progressively adopting modern robotics and automation solutions to boost efficiency, increase quality, and stay globally competitive. This development increases demand for high-performance motors.

The United States invests considerably in study and development, promoting robotic motor technology advancement. It involves motors that use less energy, accuracy control systems, and cooperative robot solutions.

The rise of the medical robotics market, along with the growth of emergent industries including e-commerce and automated warehouses, creates intriguing possibilities for industrial robotic motors.

Key Takeaways

China's industrial robotic motors industry is anticipated to be worth US$ 800 million. China's market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.7% through 2033.

The United States is predicted to reach US$ 753 million by 2033.

The industrial robotic motors market in Japan is projected to rise, with a value of US$ 1.2 billion by 2033.

The servo motor segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% through 2033.

Report Scope-

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.2 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2033 US$ 4.6 billion Value-based CAGR 2023 to 2033 14% Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa Key Market Segments Covered Motor Type

Robot Type

Fit Type

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled ABB Group

Nidec Corporation

FAULHABER Group

PMDM Group

HDD

Aurotek Corporation

Kollmorgen

Fanuc Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Lin Engineering

Shenzhen Topband

Pololu Corporation

ElectroCraft

Zikodrive Motor Controllers

Duowei Electric





“In the industrial robots market, energy conservation is still a key focus. Producers are creating motors with higher efficiency ratings in order to minimize running costs and encourage ecological responsibility, in line with worldwide environmental objectives,” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

Leading firms in the global industrial robotic motors market are concentrating their efforts on merging revolutionary innovations into automation systems in order to optimize and streamline production procedures.

KUKA and Ford Otosan of Turkey inked an exclusive deal in January 2022 to provide over 700 robots to Ford's contemporary electrical integrated business vehicle venture at its Cocaeri Ford facility.

At the International Production & Processing Expo in Atlanta in February 2022, KUKA Robotics displayed its sanitary Oil (HO) robot and Hygienic Machine (HM) portfolios, as well as its entirely sanitary, all-stainless steel KR3 Delta and food preparation versions of its other robot versions.

Key Segmentations-

Motor Type:

Servo Motor

DC Motor

Stepper Motor



Robot Type:

SCARA Robot

Delta Robot

Cartesian/Gantry Robot

Articulated Robot

Collaborative Robot

Dual Arm Robot

Fit Type:

First Fit

Retro Fit

Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa



Explore Extensive Coverage in the Industrial Automation Domain:

