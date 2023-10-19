Global Industrial Robotic Motors Industry is projected to increase at a CAGR of 14% to reach US$ 4.6 billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.
According to Future Market Insights, The surge in automation and the integration of Industry 4.0 concepts into manufacturing and industrial operations are key factors propelling the demand for industrial robot motors.
NEWARK, Del, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The industrial robotic motors industry is expected to be worth US$ 1.2 billion in 2023. The market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 14% between 2023 and 2033, reaching US$ 4.6 billion by 2033.
The growing trend towards automation, as well as the implementation of Industry 4.0 principles in the production and industrial sectors, are important drivers for industrial robotic motors. Industries are looking for motor solutions that are effective and accurate in order to operate their robots and advanced manufacturing facilities.
There is a skilled labor shortage in many areas, particularly for monotonous or hazardous occupations. To fill the void, businesses are turning to automation. Industrial robotic motors are required to power these automated systems, increasing worker productivity and effectiveness.
Motor technology improvements, including the creation of high-torque, energy-efficient, and compact motors, have contributed to market expansion. These motors allow robots to execute a wide range of jobs with pinpoint accuracy.
Because of the increased demand for collaborative robots (cobots) that operate alongside people, sophisticated industrial robotic motors with security functions are required. Motors with embedded sensors and sophisticated controls allow for safer human-robot contact, which is growing their use in a variety of sectors.
Request for a sample of this research report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10335
Energy-efficient commercial robotic motors are in high demand as firms attempt to cut energy usage and satisfy environmental targets. Motors with higher efficiency not only save money on fuel, but they also comply with environmental standards and business sustainability objectives.
American industries are progressively adopting modern robotics and automation solutions to boost efficiency, increase quality, and stay globally competitive. This development increases demand for high-performance motors.
The United States invests considerably in study and development, promoting robotic motor technology advancement. It involves motors that use less energy, accuracy control systems, and cooperative robot solutions.
The rise of the medical robotics market, along with the growth of emergent industries including e-commerce and automated warehouses, creates intriguing possibilities for industrial robotic motors.
Key Takeaways
- China's industrial robotic motors industry is anticipated to be worth US$ 800 million. China's market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.7% through 2033.
- The United States is predicted to reach US$ 753 million by 2033.
- The industrial robotic motors market in Japan is projected to rise, with a value of US$ 1.2 billion by 2033.
- The servo motor segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% through 2033.
Report Scope-
|Attribute
|Details
|Estimated Market Size in 2023
|US$ 1.2 billion
|Projected Market Valuation in 2033
|US$ 4.6 billion
|Value-based CAGR 2023 to 2033
|14%
|Forecast Period
|2023 to 2033
|Historical Data Available for
|2018 to 2022
|Market Analysis
|Value in US$ billion
|Key Regions Covered
|
|Key Market Segments Covered
|
|Key Countries Profiled
|
|
|
|Key Companies Profiled
|
“In the industrial robots market, energy conservation is still a key focus. Producers are creating motors with higher efficiency ratings in order to minimize running costs and encourage ecological responsibility, in line with worldwide environmental objectives,” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).
Competitive Landscape
Leading firms in the global industrial robotic motors market are concentrating their efforts on merging revolutionary innovations into automation systems in order to optimize and streamline production procedures.
- KUKA and Ford Otosan of Turkey inked an exclusive deal in January 2022 to provide over 700 robots to Ford's contemporary electrical integrated business vehicle venture at its Cocaeri Ford facility.
- At the International Production & Processing Expo in Atlanta in February 2022, KUKA Robotics displayed its sanitary Oil (HO) robot and Hygienic Machine (HM) portfolios, as well as its entirely sanitary, all-stainless steel KR3 Delta and food preparation versions of its other robot versions.
Purchase Now to Access Segment-specific Information and uncover Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/10335
Key Segmentations-
Motor Type:
- Servo Motor
- DC Motor
- Stepper Motor
Robot Type:
- SCARA Robot
- Delta Robot
- Cartesian/Gantry Robot
- Articulated Robot
- Collaborative Robot
- Dual Arm Robot
Fit Type:
- First Fit
- Retro Fit
Region:
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- South Asia & Pacific
- East Asia
- The Middle East & Africa
Author:
Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.
His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.
Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.
Explore Extensive Coverage in the Industrial Automation Domain:
- Asia Pacific Industrial Pumps Industry share is projected to reach US$ 39.3 Billion in 2032 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.7%
- Industrial Wireless Broken Signal Solutions Industry Growth is projected to reach US$ 7,901.1 Million in 2032 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.5%.
- Industrial Rotary Table Industry Demand are projected to exhibit 3.2% CAGR and total a market size of US$ 1131.2 million by 2033-end.
- Industrial Robotics Industry Trends is estimated to surpass US$ 220 billion by the end of 2033. The market is rising at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.
-
Industrial Weighing Equipment Industry Values is projected to reach US$ 2.4 billion by 2033. A CAGR worth 5% is expected for the market during the forecast period.
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.
Contact Us:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube