Toll Brothers Announces Last Chance to Purchase in Carriages at Berkeley Luxury Home Community in New Jersey

Final six quick move-in homes, including the model home, are available for purchase

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the last chance to purchase in Carriages at Berkeley, the only new luxury townhome community in Union County within walking distance of shopping, dining, and New York City commuter train options. Quick move-in homes are available, including the Kind Farmhouse model home which has been listed for sale. Home buyers are invited to visit the Sales Center and tour the two professionally decorated model homes located at 3 Peacock Lane in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.



Carriages at Berkeley is a premier low-maintenance living community located within walking distance of the train to New York City and the charming downtown of Berkeley Heights. Limited two-story home designs remain and include open floor plans with first-floor primary bedroom suites, spacious kitchens, home offices, 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths, two-car garages, and indoor/outdoor living features. Quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features are available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home later this year.





Homeowners will enjoy low-maintenance living with snow removal and lawn care provided, plus a convenient location near New York City with an easy commute via train or bus. The beautiful suburb of Berkeley Heights also offers an abundance of shopping and dining opportunities, neighborhood events, street fairs, and festivals.



“This exceptional neighborhood truly represents the Toll Brothers luxury brand, with an ideal location within the top-rated Berkeley Heights School District, a low-maintenance lifestyle, and modern floor plans,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey. “We continue to offer our residents the best in luxury living in the most desirable locations and invite interested home buyers to visit soon as we have a limited number of homes available in the community.”

For more information on Carriages at Berkeley and Toll Brothers communities throughout New Jersey, call (844) 834-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NJ.







About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.





Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2dcd813f-ad97-433a-bab0-895911a2c055

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1952c41-916e-4764-a410-ae1d6474e489



Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)