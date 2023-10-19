Questex’s Hotel Management Announces the 2023 List of Influential Women in Hospitality

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Hotel Management announces the sixth annual “Influential Women in Hospitality” list, honoring twenty-nine innovative, leading women in the hotel industry.

The 2023 honorees were selected by the Hotel Management staff for their strong leadership and dedication to excellence in hospitality. This influential group’s list of accomplishments is as long as it is impressive, and Hotel Management is proud to feature these talented, inspiring women.

Hotel Management’s 2023 Influential Women in Hospitality are:

1. Noha Abdalla, Chief Marketing Officer, Choice Hotels International

2. Erika Alexander, Chief Global Officer, Global Operations, Marriott International

3. Melissa Arana, VP Revenue Strategy, HVMG

4. Amber Asher, CEO, Standard International

5. Jennifer Barnwell, President, Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

6. Anna Blue, President, AHLA Foundation

7. Ave Bradley, VP Design & Creative, IHG Luxury & Lifestyle Americas

8. Angel Brunner, Founder & CEO, EB5 Capital

9. Tiffany Cooper, Chief Development Officer, Americas & Caribbean, Aimbridge Hospitality

10. Michele Evans, EVP of Hospitality, Graduate Hotels

11. Sarah Gulla, Senior VP, Asset Management, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

12. Elizabeth Harlow, Chief Brand Officer, Sonesta

13. Joy Jolin, Senior VP, Asset Management, RLJ Lodging Trust

14. Emily Keip, Senior VP, Design Services—Americas, Hyatt

15. Greta Kipp, Chief Operating Officer, Main Street Hospitality

16. Sarah Koustrup, President, National Hospitality Services (Hotel Equities Division)

17. Christine M. Magrann, President & COO, Makeready

18. Deidre Mathis, Founder/Operator, Wanderstay Hospitality

19. Jennifer Mehra, Director, Prototype Design & Development, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

20. Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, President & COO, Flag Luxury Group

21. Lissa Pierce, Head of Renovations & Project Design Management—Premium Brands, IHG

22. Anne Marie Presutti, VP & GM, Hotel Nikko San Francisco

23. Peggy Roe, EVP & Chief Customer Officer, Marriott International

24. Melissa Ross Smith, COO, Peachtree Group

25. Rachael Rothman, Head of Hotels Research & Data Analysis, CBRE

26. Jyoti Sarolia, President & CEO, Ellis Hospitality Group

27. Lisa Waldron, VP & Managing Director, Hilton Development

28. Colleen Weiss-Hanen, President & CEO, East West Hospitality

29. Michelle Zajac, Director of Meetings & Events, BWH Hotels

“Hotel Management is thrilled to inspire the industry with the 29 outstanding women hoteliers who make up this year’s 2023 Influential Women in Hospitality list,” said Jennifer Glatt, Editor-in-Chief and Content Director with Questex Hospitality and Hotel Management. “From nonprofit leadership to lawyering, reimagining spaces to rendering real estate deals, these are women who wield creative influence and moxie with confidence, daily making their mark on the global hospitality market. We congratulate them sincerely on their accomplishments.”

The 2023 Influential Women in Hospitality honorees are featured in the October issue of Hotel Management. Visit www.hotelmanagement.net to learn more.

About Hotel Management, a Division of Questex Hospitality Group

Hotel Management is a leading B2B centralized source for the latest news, trends and analysis across the hospitality industry. Stay up to date on breaking news in global and local investment, development, technology, operations, food & beverage and design.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contacts

Jennifer Glatt

Editor-in-Chief

212-895-8201

jglatt@questex.com

Alexandra Aldridge

Marketing Director

212-895-8284

aaldridge@questex.com