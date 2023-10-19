PUBLIC COMMENT: Filing of Targeted Revisions to Rule Chapter 41: Offering Instruction Related to Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and the Use of an Automated External Defibrillator in Maine Public Schools

As a result of the First Special Session of the 131st Maine Legislature, Public Law 2023, Chapter 460 was signed by Governor Mills on July 27, 2023. This law, An Act to Require Public Schools to Offer Training for Secondary Students on the Administration of Naloxone Hydrochloride requires all Maine public schools to offer training to secondary students in the administration of naloxone hydrochloride in nasal spray form. The law further requires the Maine Department of Education (DOE) to adopt rules on how to train secondary students to administer naloxone hydrochloride in nasal spray form. The training may be provided as extracurricular instruction, is to be delivered by a qualified individual, and that the standards for instruction are based on those of a nationally recognized program, organization, or agency.

Other revisions to the rule account for updates to terminology and practice in CPR and AED administration.

As required by law, a period of public comment opens October 25, 2023, through November 27, 2023. Written comments may be submitted to Maine DOE Rulemaking Liaison Laura Cyr, State House Station #23, Augusta, Maine 04333; 207-446-8791 or laura.cyr@maine.gov until 5:00 pm November 27, 2023. For documentation purposes, written comments are preferred.

In addition, a public hearing for the revised Rule Chapter 41 will be held in person and virtually on November 17, 2023, from 12:00-2:00 pm at the Burton Cross Office Building, located at 111 Sewall Street, Augusta, Maine 04333, Room 103. As space will be limited, participants are encouraged to attend virtually through Zoom, using this link:

Topic: Rule Chapter 41 Public Hearing

Time: November 17, 2023, 12:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 838 7690 8723

Timeline for Rulemaking for Rule Chapter 41 – Revised, Routine Technical

File: October 17, 2023

October 17, 2023 Post: October 25, 2023

October 25, 2023 Comment Period End: November 27, 2023

The revised Rule Chapter 41 can be found here.

You may also submit comments to the following location: Microsoft Forms

Laura Cyr, laura.cyr@maine.gov, 446-8791