PUBLIC COMMENT: Filing of Targeted Revisions to Rule Chapter 64: Maine School Facilities Program and School Revolving Renovation Fund

As a result of the First Special Session of the 131st Maine Legislature, Resolves 2023, Chapter 44, “Resolve, Directing the Department of Education and the Maine Municipal Bond Bank to Amend Their Rules Regarding the Maine School Facilities Finance Program and the School Revolving Renovation Fund” effective October 25, 2023 directs the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the Maine Municipal Bond Bank to amend their rules to require: (1) that the maximum total loans from the fund for repair, renovation, and improvement projects for Priority One, Priority Two, Priority Three, Priority Four and Priority Five be increased from $4,000,000 to $8,000,000, and (2) that the maximum loan amount from the fund to address each priority level in a school building be increased from $1,000,000 to $2,000,000 within any 5-year period.

This amendment makes those two changes and no others.

As required by law, a period of public comment opens October 25, 2023 through November 27, 2023. Written comments may be submitted to Maine DOE Rulemaking Liaison Laura Cyr, State House Station #23, Augusta, Maine 04333; 207-446-8791 or laura.cyr@maine.gov until 5:00 pm November 27, 2023. For documentation purposes, written comments are preferred.

In addition, a public hearing for the revised Rule Chapter 64 will be held in person and virtually on November 17, 2023, from 9:00-11:00 am at the Burton Cross Office Building, located at 111 Sewall Street, Augusta, Maine 04333, Room 103. As space will be limited, participants are encouraged to attend virtually through Zoom, using this link:

Topic: Rule Chapter 64 Public Hearing

Time: November 17, 2023 9:00 am Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 833 2442 4683

Passcode: 25140325

Timeline for Rulemaking for Rule Chapter 64 – Revised, Major Substantive

File: October 17, 2023

October 17, 2023 Post: October 25, 2023

October 25, 2023 Comment Period End: November 27, 2023

The revised Rule Chapter 64 can be found here.

You may also submit comments to the following location: CH. 64 Form

CONTACT PERSON FOR THIS FILING (include name, mailing address, telephone, fax, TTY, email):

Laura Cyr, laura.cyr@maine.gov, 446-8791