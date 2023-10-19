Funding Survey: Estimated Pre-K Enrollment Counts for New or Expanding Programs in 2024-2025

If your School Administrative Unit (SAU) is opening or expanding a Pre-K program in the 2024-2025 school year, you are eligible to receive funding on your FY25 ED279 for children you enroll in these new or expanded Pre-K programs in 2024. This means you will receive the funding for enrollment in the same year that you enroll the Pre-K children, without a year delay.

If you are planning to start and/or expand public Pre-K in the 2024-25 school year and would like to receive an FY25 estimate Pre-K allocation, please notify the Maine DOE by completing the FY25 Estimate Pre-K Count Data Form before November 8, 2023. There are 3 questions to be answered on the funding survey:

What is your SAU? Choose your SAU from a drop-down list. Do you have an existing Pre-K program (FY24)? – Yes/No What is your SAU’s Pre-K Estimated Increase Count (new slots available in new or expanding program)?

SAUs completing the form must also complete the Pre-K Program Application with DOE’s Early Learning Team by April 30, 2024 and obtain program approval.

The FY25 Estimate Pre-K Count Data Collection form is meant to capture the FY25 estimate for new and expanding Pre-K program enrollment. The estimated student count data, in addition to the current (FY24) enrollment in an existing Pre-K program, will be used to provide funding on the FY25 ED279. An SAU’s Pre-K total enrollment number, as reported and verified October 1, 2024, should match the combined existing and estimated increase total that was used to calculate funds in the ED279. After October 1, 2024, an audit adjustment, based on actual enrollment reported in NEO on October 1, 2024, will be made to the Pre-K allocation assigned on the FY25 ED279. Please note that this may increase or decrease funding.

For more information about establishing or expanding a Pre-K program, please check out the webpage on the topic, or contact Nicole Madore at nicole.madore@maine.gov.

For questions specific FY25 ED279 estimates, please contact Paula Gravelle at 624-6792 or Paula.B.Gravelle@maine.gov.