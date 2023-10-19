County and State Elected Leaders to Join Enclave Tenant Association Press Conference in Silver Spring

MARYLAND, October 19 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, October 19, 2023

From the Office of Councilmember Kristin Mink

Tonight, Thursday, Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m., Montgomery County Councilmember Kristin Mink (District 5), County Executive Marc Elrich, and Maryland State Delegate Lorig Charkoudian will join the newly formed Enclave Tenants Association at their first press conference, calling on the owners of the Enclave Silver Spring Apartments to make overdue improvements.

The tenants association, a group of nearly 150 residents, is demanding the resolution of longstanding maintenance and safety issues and code violations at the White Oak property, which has been on Montgomery County’s list of troubled and at-risk properties for years because of extensive code violations. The property owners continue to be cited on a regular basis by Montgomery County and state regulators.

Additionally, in December 2022, police making an arrest in the murder of a convenience store clerk found the body of a pregnant woman that had been decaying in the suspect’s apartment for over a month at the Enclave.

Since taking office last December, Councilmember Mink has maintained a focus on the property, which has more than 1,000 units and houses a large immigrant population.

The press conference will be held on the steps outside of the Enclave Apartments at 11225 Oak Leaf Drive, Silver Spring, Md.

Members of the media are welcome.

