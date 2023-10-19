Opening of "Salomat Medical Center" LLC in the center of Farkhor district

TAJIKISTAN, October 19 - On October 19, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, during his working visit to Farkhor district of Khatlon Province, commissioned "Salomat Medical Center" LLC.

"Salomat Medical Center" was established by local entrepreneur Aziza Umarova to provide diagnostic and therapeutic assistance to residents using modern equipment.

The construction of the medical center building started in 2021, it consists of 3 floors and a basement.

The construction work of this facility was completed by the local construction company within two years.

In the basement of the building there is a physiotherapeutic department and a pharmacy, on the first floor there are rooms for electrocardiogram, echocardiography and computed tomography.

Also, on the second and third floors, reception rooms for gynecology, dentistry, ear, throat and nose, heart disease, internal medicine, neurology, emergency room for small surgeries, intensive care rooms and clinical and biochemical laboratories are located.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, highly commended the quality of construction works and the favorable opportunity for diagnosis and treatment in this center, and gave specific instructions and guidelines to its employees for further improvement of services and honest activities.

For the effective operation of "Salomat Medical Center", modern medical equipment was purchased and installed at a total cost of 10 million somoni.

The health center is equipped with computer tomography equipment manufactured by the German company "Siemens", which was purchased at the cost of four million somoni.

As the President of the Republic of Tajikistan was informed, after the commissioning of the health center, 30 specialists will be employed and provide high-quality medical services to 30,000 people.