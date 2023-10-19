Opening of "Oriyono Diagnostic and Treatment Center" LLC in Farkhor district

TAJIKISTAN, October 19 - On October 19, in continuation of his working visit to Farkhor district, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned the building of "Oriyono Diagnostic and Treatment Center" LLC in Farkhor rural community.

As the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon was informed, the construction of the medical center building started in 2021 and consists of a basement, five floors and an attic.

This building was completed with high quality by the construction company "Firuz-sohtmon" LLC within two years.

34 specialists, including 6 doctors, 14 mid-level medical workers and 12 auxiliary workers, are employed in "Oriyono Diagnostic and Treatment Center" LLC.

For the effective operation of this medical center, modern medical equipment was purchased and installed at the cost of 12 million somoni.

In the basement of this medical facility, there is a pharmacy, a canteen, a digital X-ray examination room and other auxiliary rooms, which provide high-level services for those in need.

On the first floor of this building, in order to provide high-quality medical services to those in need, there are rooms for receiving patients, examination and electrocardiogram, ultrasound examination and diagnosis, gastroscopic examination and diagnosis, and a patient discharge room.

The fourth floor is dedicated to surgery and intensive care rooms, and intensive care rooms provide favorable conditions for post-surgery patients and those in need of resuscitation.

The fifth floor is used for the diagnostic department and treatment rooms for heart, ear, nose, throat, nerve, eye, dental diseases, clinical and biochemical laboratories, and on the sixth floor there is a meeting room and administration office.

President Emomali Rahmon, while familiarizing himself with the capacity of this medical institution, praised the construction works and the conditions provided for the population.

It was said that the "Oriyono Diagnostic and Treatment Center" has purchased and put into use the endovideosurgery device produced by the renowned company "Delmont" of France. The cost of this equipment is close to 2 million somoni, and it is unique in Kulob region of Khatlon Province.