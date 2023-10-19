Global Impact Chapter Event Brings Together Stakeholders in Southeast Asia's Impact Investing Ecosystem, Calling for Collective Action to Mainstream Impact

SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYSC, South Korea's first impact accelerating and impact investing company, and the Centre for Impact Investing and Practices (CIIP), a Singapore-based non-profit entity that fosters impact investing in Asia and beyond, hosted the Global Impact Chapter in Singapore on 2nd and 3rd October at Temasek Shophouse. The event aimed to foster interaction and collaboration among impact investors and stakeholders interested in Southeast Asia's venture-building ecosystem.





Silky Raheja Impact Director of ABC Impact, Jeongtae Kim CEO of MYSC and Dawn Chan CEO of CIIP

Impact investors and ecosystem builders from various countries gathered to share their expertise and strategies to drive impact. The event brought together 17 impact investing firms from eight countries who exchanged perspectives.

MYSC announced its plans for a new Singapore-based entity, aiming to further expand existing direct investments in Southeast Asia, while simultaneously building 'relationship capital' essential for the impact venture-building ecosystem. MYSC has formalized investments in two funds that operate locally in the United Kingdom, India and Vietnam. MYSC is set to engage with various LPs and family offices in the future, and in addition to its own operated funds, it is implementing a co-investment strategy with these VC firms to support early-stage teams with impact.

CIIP spoke about their recent announcement of intent with B Lab Global to establish the B Lab & CIIP Centre of Excellence for Asia to accelerate the growth of the B Corp movement across companies in Asia. They also shared about recently launched initiatives, including the Amplifier, a mentorship programme to support impact-focused startups, and Co-Axis, the first digital catalytic capital marketplace to mobilise private investments to address environmental and social challenges.

Other event highlights include:

A spotlight on B Corporations (B Corps), companies with strong social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability, with presentations from the B Corps MYSC, ABC Impact, continew, We Are Caring, and Danone, who showcased sustainability practices that are aligned with the B Corp framework.

A sharing on impact journeys and future drivers of impact by AVPN, MYSC, Ethos Fund, Simsan Ventures, Haenyeo’s Kitchen, and Rukita, highlighting founders’ journeys toward social and environmental impact across sectors, and ecosystem building initiatives to support impactful businesses across the region.

Presentations and a panel session on impact ecosystem building initiatives by B Current Impact Investment, CIIP, Beacon Fund and Simple Planet, addressing current activities to catalyse impact investing and climate solutions across Asia

A sharing on the impact investing landscapes of Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Asia at large by Social Ventures Hong Kong, Instellar Indonesia, and JLIN LLC, highlighting vibrant activity in various markets and key opportunities to be addressed.

"This is the first international gathering of its kind that was organised by a South Korean institution here in Singapore. We are pleased with the enthusiastic response from both local and foreign participants," said Jeongtae Kim, CEO of MYSC. He further emphasised MYSC's commitment to sharing South Korea's experiences, assets, and strengths, fostering alliances for the growth of the impact venture capital, family offices, and ecosystem support organisations in Singapore and Southeast Asia.

Dawn Chan, CEO of CIIP, shared: "The social and environmental challenges of today demand bold collective action and innovation. CIIP is pleased to jointly host the Global Impact Chapter at Temasek Shophouse, and bring together like-minded partners who are committed to business for good and want to build ecosystems and capabilities to scale impact. The B Corp Certification, for example, is a useful approach to distinguish companies committed to business for good for investors, staff recruitment, and customers. We are heartened by the enthusiastic response from all participants."

Subsequent to the Global Impact Chapter, the impact investors and ecosystem builders who gathered plan to hold regular meetings, collaborate and engage in knowledge sharing. This reflects their commitment to furthering the impact investment landscape and strengthening their ties within the community.

Media contact

Brand: Merry Year Social Company (MYSC)

Contact: Wonhee Kim

Email: wkim@mysc.co.kr

Website: http://mysc.co.kr/

SOURCE: Merry Year Social Company (MYSC)