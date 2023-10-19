UXUY announces full access to Taproot Assets on the Bitcoin network

As an important breakthrough in the Bitcoin ecosystem, Taproot assets are bound to trigger a new wave of innovation. UXUY will actively build a transaction layer based on the Lightning Network and promote crypto equality through transactions.

Singapore, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At 15:06 on October 18, 2023 (UTC), the Bitcoin block height was 812767, and Taproot Assets was officially launched on the Bitcoin main network. Lightning Network Labs described this upgrade as opening a new era for Bitcoin:

Taproot Assets will give developers "the tools needed to make Bitcoin a multi-asset network, but in a scalable manner that upholds Bitcoin's core values

UXUY Gains full access to Taproot assets

Since the official launch of the Bitcoin Layer 2 plan, UXUY has actively participated in the Bitcoin and Lightning Network ecosystem. During the Bitcoin Amsterdam Conference, UXUY officially released the Bitcoin Lightning Network node and became the world's first DEX to run a Lightning Network node.

And now, UXUY is the first to announce full access to Taproot assets and fully open Lightning Network nodes to the Taproot asset ecosystem. As a next-generation decentralized multi-chain trading platform, UXUY will improve the trading environment of Taproot assets and launch BLIP - the definition of Bitcoin Taproot Assets. We believe the trading layer enriches the liquidity of Taproot Assets. In addition, UXUY has exclusively created uPool to serve multi-chain pipelines. Its core is to allow stablecoins to play a more active role in cross-chain transactions. This will help users use existing assets to directly trade Taproot assets, greatly reducing the user’s cross-chain transaction threshold cost.

Jordan, co-founder of UXUY, said, "As an important breakthrough in the Bitcoin ecosystem, Taproot assets are bound to trigger a new wave of innovation. UXUY will actively build a transaction layer based on the Lightning Network and promote crypto equality through transactions."

$TAPROOT Genesis Airdrop

While Taproot Assets was launched on the Bitcoin mainnet, UXUY officially launched $TAPROOT based on the Taproot Assets protocol:

Asset ID

a6cf54b9e77b3ef4a5309674e7b3cc7a6193a70b8df57fca5805ecd52f86c1c0







In order to promote the development of the Bitcoin Layer 2 ecosystem and encourage users to hold and trade Taproot assets, UXUY will launch the $TAPROOT genesis airdrop through the Lightning Network. Assets are listed on the Lightning Network and airdrops will be conducted in the form of mapped Tokens.



UXUY will continue to improve the Bitcoin ecosystem, and promote the development of Lightning Network and Taproot Assets innovation. — UXUY Struck By Lightning



