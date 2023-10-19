Castor Maritime Inc. Receives 180-day Extension from Nasdaq to Meet Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor”, or the “Company”), a diversified global shipping company, announces the receipt of a notification letter on October 18, 2023 from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) granting the Company an additional 180-day extension to April 15, 2024 (the “Second Compliance Period”) to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s $1.00 per share minimum bid price requirement (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”) for continued listing of the Company’s common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market. As previously reported on April 21, 2023, the Company received written notification from Nasdaq that it was no longer in compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.



The Company can cure this deficiency if the closing bid price of its common shares is $1.00 per share or higher for at least ten consecutive business days during the Second Compliance Period. The Company intends to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement within the Second Compliance Period and is considering all available options, including a reverse stock split, for which it has received shareholder approval.

During the Second Compliance Period, the Company's common stock will continue to be listed and trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market. If the Company does not regain compliance within the Second Compliance Period, the Company’s common stock will be subject to delisting by Nasdaq. The Company's business operations are not affected by the receipt of the notification.

