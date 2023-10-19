Clearsulting and HXE Partners Form Alliance to Help Companies Deliver ESG Investor Grade Reporting

Cleveland, OH, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearsulting, an Inc. 5000 company and one of the world’s fastest growing digital finance consulting firms, and HXE Partners, a Morrow Sodali company focused on ESG strategy and implementation advisory, today announced their alliance to help private and publicly traded companies meet ESG disclosure requirements around the world.

The announcement comes at a time when companies are facing a rising number of ESG regulatory requirements, including the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), the UK’s Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, the SEC’s forthcoming climate disclosure rules, and two climate-related bills recently signed into law by California’s governor. Compliance with these regimes requires data-driven reporting that is accurate, fulsome, and auditable.

For businesses, this means implementing an ESG strategy through the right technology, processes, and people. With an eye to addressing these needs and their associated challenges, the alliance combines Clearsulting's experience and expertise in digital transformation with those of HXE Partners in ESG value creation, offering clients a comprehensive solution that reduces compliance risk while leveling up business performance.

“Companies can’t deliver accurate, comprehensive, and auditable reports without a centralized process that delivers standardized reports based on data from various systems—in some cases from different parts of the world,” said Clearsulting ESG Solution Architect Pablo Díaz. “Our partnership with HXE Partners allows us to support sustainability teams at all stages of their disclosure journey, turning a compliance burden into an advantage for business.”

“For a growing range of companies around the world, ESG disclosures have attained the same level of importance as financial reporting,” said HXE Partners Managing Director Harry Etra. “As these new regulations establish the baseline for other countries to follow, the services we deliver with Clearsulting will help companies develop a robust ESG strategy, as well as start setting themselves up for compliance now.”

The reports required by the UK regime will be due in 2024, CSRD reports in 2025, and the California risk reports in 2026. Requested and applauded by both companies’ clients, the alliance provides deep expertise in ESG, delivering strategies, systems, and programs that can stand up to regulator and investor scrutiny. Few boutique and large firms offer the same breadth and depth of ESG and digital transformation talent to set companies on a faster path to success.



About Clearsulting (https://www.clearsulting.com)

Clearsulting’s innovative problem solving and proven technology workflows help finance leaders embrace digital to become better business partners. Acting as a link across your business, we connect your vision with the processes, technology, and systems that yield success. We offer digital reporting, enterprise performance management, finance effectiveness, financial close, risk advisory, and treasury services that take a digital-minded approach to push your business further.

About HXE Partners (https://hxepartners.com)

HXE Partners, a Morrow Sodali company, helps clients align their sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals with stakeholder expectations and industry best practices. With experience across sectors, HXE Partners supports the development, management, and integration of sustainability and ESG strategies that are relevant and cost-effective. HXE Partners collaborates with its clients at any stage of their ESG strategy, focusing on their unique needs while proposing new approaches, implementing effective programs, and delivering high quality results.

Madeline Yaskowski Clearsulting madeline.yaskowski@clearsulting.com