Vislink Amplifies Its Presence in U.S. Broadcast and Video Markets Via Strategic Agreement with AV Distribution Giant, JB&A

JB&A, The Leading Value-Added Distributor of Audiovisual Solutions in the Nation, Will Offer Vislink’s Suite of Groundbreaking Solutions to Broadcasters and Content Creators Nationwide, Leveraging A.I. and Bonded Cellular Technologies.

MT. OLIVE, NJ, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc . (NASDAQ: VISL) announces the expansion of its distribution footprint by naming JB&A as its primary distribution partner for the domestic U.S. market. Vislink is an international leader in the capture, delivery and management of high-quality, live video across media, entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets.

With its vast network as a distributor, channel partner and solutions provider, JB&A brings extensive reach and expertise to the table. Founded in 1997 by brothers Jeff and Greg Burgess, JB&A focuses on end-to-end video and broadcast solutions—from creation and capture to distribution.

To kick off the new distribution agreement, Vislink will be a featured exhibitor in the JB&A booth (#327) at the upcoming NAB New York show, which takes place October 25-26. NAB New York is a leading destination for broadcast, media and entertainment professionals and an ideal venue for showcasing Vislink solutions.

For Vislink, the deal translates to immense growth opportunities. “We are thrilled to partner with such a well-established distributor that has 30 years of in-depth marketplace knowledge and is energized to expand our impact,” said Steven Teese, Vislink VP of Sales — Americas.

JB&A will distribute a range of Vislink solutions which enable customers to capture immersive content and stream it in real-time across distribution channels and platforms. Vislink is widely recognized for its award-winning IP Bonded Cellular Technology , which offers the ability to transmit ultra-low latency, high-quality video wirelessly or over IP with direct interfacing with cloud or remote (REMI) production workflows.

Other key Vislink offerings include solutions using artificial intelligence for video production such as vPilot , an automated, cost-effective studio system producing live-switched programs without the need for camera operators or directors, and the LinkMatrix cloud-based online interface, an elegant management platform for managing Vislink products via a browser on any device.

“We are thrilled to be working with Vislink to grow their reseller channel for its Mobile Viewpoint product lines,” said Nicholas Smith, VP of Technology at JB&A. “Remote video contribution and cellular-based video streaming continue to grow, and the Vislink line of products solves many of the issues our customers have asked us to deliver on. Vislink has taken an approach to not stop at the edge, but provide solutions that scale into the studio, offering our clients so much more value than just backhaul, and they also have been working hard to develop AI-based products for video studios and sports venues.”

The new distribution partnership with JB&A underscores Vislink’s commitment to optimize operations for customers, drive growth and be a leader across the industry. For more information about Vislink, visit www.vislink.com.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including those regarding the Company’s acquisition of BMS assets and expected opportunities and synergies, strategy, future operations, future revenues, growth, profitability results and financial position, risks of supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures, projected expenses, prospects, plans including footprint and technology asset consolidations, objectives of management, new capabilities, product and solutions launches including wireless microwave equipment and AI-assisted and 5G streaming technologies, expected contract values, projected pipeline sales opportunities, acquisitions integration, and expected market opportunities across the Company’s operating segments including the live event production market, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sufficiency of the Company’s capital resources to fund the Company’s operations and any statements regarding future results are forward-looking statements. Vislink may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in any forward-looking statements such as the foregoing and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in Vislink’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2023, and in subsequent filings with, or submissions to, the SEC from time to time.

The statements made in this press release speak only as of the date stated herein, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s expectations and beliefs to change. While the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements publicly at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date after the date stated herein.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications encompassing over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions—enabling broadcasters and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

About JB&A

Founded in 1996 by Jeff Burgess and joined by his brother Greg, JB&A’s goal since the beginning was to provide world-class customer service and best-in-class solutions, giving our customers a source to acquire everything they need for a project from start to finish. Over the course of 20-plus years, JB&A has stuck to their goal of adding the best products needed for the markets we serve and the world-class staff that was part of our original plan.

In 2020, JB&A was acquired by DCC (a FTSE 100 company based in Ireland), joining the Exertis global family of technology distributors. In 2023, JB&A joined the JAM Industries family of distributors, adding JB&A’s video and data expertise to JAM’s already strong audio portfolio. For more information about JB&A, visit https://jbanda.com/ .

About DCC

DCC is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group. We provide solutions the world needs across three transformative sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, where we acquire, improve and grow diverse businesses. We bring our growth mindset to our businesses in 22 countries across four continents, empowering our 16,000 employees to create long term value – for our shareholders, customers, society and the planet. The world needs progress makers. Find out more at https://www.dcc.ie/

