HealthWorks Acquires Holiday Cottage in Staffordshire/Shropshire For Candidates

London, United Kingdom, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthWorks, a care recruitment agency that is committed to putting great people into fulfilling, long-term or interim management roles within the care sector, is excited to announce a captivating new addition to its candidate benefits program: the opportunity to enjoy a rejuvenating stay at the HealthWorks Cottage Holiday Home, nestled in the picturesque Staffordshire/Shropshire border region.

The care manager recruitment agency offers many different candidate initiatives, such as a free-of-charge analysis of the candidate’s current job marketing and pay package as well as a free CQC (Care Quality Commission) consultation with its in-house CQC experts. With a continued effort to strengthen its rapport with candidates, Healthworks is now extending a complimentary weeks stay to placed candidates marking their six-month milestone in a new role.

“At HealthWorks, we believe in commemorating career milestones with moments of relaxation and contentment,” said Millie Powell, spokesperson for HealthWorks Care Recruitment Agency. “Our Cottage Holiday Home is the perfect retreat, providing candidates with the chance to rejuvenate in the tranquil Staffordshire/Shropshire countryside.”

Nestled in the tranquil countryside on the Staffordshire/Shropshire border, the HealthWorks Cottage Holiday Home offers candidates and their companions an idyllic escape to unwind and craft treasured memories in a charming locale. The cottage boasts two bedrooms, dog-friendly accommodation options, and a Shepherd’s Hut for those seeking a unique experience. Guests will find themselves immersed in natural beauty and surrounded by amenities such as a hot tub, tennis court, a serene lake, and a cosy fire pit, ensuring an unforgettable stay.

This initiative underscores HealthWorks’ differentiation from other care manager recruitment agencies and its unwavering commitment to forging strong partnerships and fostering an environment where professionals are valued and appreciated.

HealthWorks Holiday Home

With the purpose of encouraging retention in its placed candidates, HealthWorks’ new complimentary holiday home opportunity is the care recruitment agency’s way of showing appreciation to its internal team as well as managers who stay long term with clients or interims who successfully turnaround a service.

Candidates have a choice of two different types of accommodation options: a beautiful Holiday Cottage or a unique Shepherd’s Hut. Both offer a range of modern and luxurious facilities, are dog friendly and are in proximity to a selection of relaxing activities in the scenic Staffordshire/Shropshire border region.

Holiday Cottage

The care recruitment agency’s Holiday Cottage is two bedroom barn conversion located on the Staffordshire/Shropshire border. It is ideal for candidates who want to have a getaway with their family or some friends.

Shepherds Hut

HealthWorks’ Shepherds Hut is ideal for candidates who want a unique stay and is fully equipped with a bed, bathroom, heating, oven, and other key amenities.

About HealthWorks Care Recruitment Agency

HealthWorks is a leading organisation dedicated to matching healthcare professionals with rewarding career opportunities. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on fostering long-term relationships, HealthWorks connects highly skilled candidates with reputable healthcare facilities throughout the UK.

More information

For more information on Healthworks and its new Cottage Holiday Home for candidates in Staffordshire/Shropshire, please visit the website at https://healthworkspeople.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/healthworks-acquires-holiday-cottage-in-staffordshire-shropshire-for-candidates/

HealthWorks https://healthworkspeople.com/ press@healthworkspeople.com