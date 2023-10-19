AMD Introduces New AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series Processors and Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series Processors for the Ultimate Workstation

– Introduces new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors, the ultimate workstation platform from OEMs including Dell Technologies, HP, and Lenovo –

– Unveils Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series processors, the world’s fastest desktop processor, for the world’s fastest desktop platforms for enthusiasts –

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced the much-anticipated AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 7000 WX-Series processors and reintroduced the Threadripper processor lineup to the high-end desktop space with the Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series processors, setting a new standard for computing performance and innovation in the industry.

AMD is introducing the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors, which will be available later this year to DIY customers, SI partners, and through OEM partners, including Dell Technologies, HP, and Lenovo. Designed for professionals and businesses that demand top-tier performance, reliability, expandability, and security, these processors provide the unparalleled multi-core performance of “Zen 4” Threadripper 7000 Series processors. Additionally, they are bolstered by AMD PRO technologies and offer the enterprise-level security and management features modern businesses require, and feature up to 96 cores and 192 processing threads of incredible performance for the workstation market.

Simultaneously, AMD is also introducing the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series processors, returning to the HEDT environment for the first time since 2020. Maintaining AMD’s high standard for creative and professional users, the Ryzen Threadripper 7980X processor offers the most computing power possible in an enthusiast desktop,1 with exceptional multi-threaded performance for users who demand the best. These processors, also built with the AMD “Zen 4” architecture and offering up to 48 PCIe® 5.0 lanes available to desktop users, feature up to 64 cores and 128 threads for an unprecedented level of performance and efficiency.

"AMD has a long history of leading innovation in the workstation and high-performance computing segments, and this new line up of Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series processors marks another step on that path,” said Jack Huynh, senior vice president and GM, Computing and Graphics Business Group at AMD. "These processors are a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class innovation and performance, and we're confident that they will unlock incredible creative potential in our users while continuing to raise the bar on energy efficiency in the most capable platform on the planet."

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processors

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors expand on the prior generation’s unrivaled performance and superior platform features for the workstation market. Built on the leading 5nm “Zen 4” architecture, this generation dominates the competition in demanding professional applications and complex multitasking workloads, such as Revit model creation.2

For multithreaded workloads, Threadripper PRO processors offer up to 96 cores and 192 threads, the most cores of any workstation processor for complex simulation, generative design, rendering, and software compilation tasks, where users can see up to two times faster performance in tools like Chaos V-Ray.3 Additionally, Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors offer up to 384MB of L3 cache along with eight channels for DDR5 memory for applications which require high memory capacity and bandwidth.

Launching through OEM and SI partners, with select models coming to the channel, these processors are supported by AMD’s ongoing collaboration with ISV partners to optimize performance across a range of workloads, and with AMD PRO technologies, they deliver a complete set of features essential for modern businesses. Business leaders and IT decision makers can take advantage of cutting-edge security features, robust manageability tools, and enterprise-grade stability to ensure fast, reliable performance in any situation.

“Dell Precision workstations provide the performance and reliability that professionals need to support intensive workloads, drive innovation and fuel creativity,” said Meghana Patwardhan, vice president, Commercial Client Products, Dell Technologies. “With the growth of AI and generative AI, Dell Precision workstations are vital tools for businesses to run complex AI workloads locally, including inferencing and large language models. Working closely with AMD, we’re expanding our portfolio of AI-ready workstations with the addition of the Precision 7875 Tower, equipped with the utmost scalability and power for demanding applications.”

"Z by HP workstations are engineered to bring the power of AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors to today’s professionals and provide customers with a winning combination of performance and reliability,” Jim Nottingham, senior vice president and division president, Advanced Compute and Solutions, HP Inc. “With this latest generation of Threadripper processors, workstation customers can experience a new era of computing power, fueling creativity and productivity like never before."

“Lenovo is excited to boost the close partnership with AMD, redefining workstation performance to our valued customers. Later this quarter, Lenovo will announce a newly designed tower workstation with AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors representing a significant advancement in professional computing, aligning with our mission to provide cutting-edge technology solutions for professionals,” said Rob Herman, vice president and general manager, Workstations and Client AI, Lenovo. “Together we are ushering in a new era of performance, reliability, and security, working with enterprises to achieve their goals with confidence."

Processor Cores/Threads Boost4/Base Frequency Total

Cache TDP AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX 96 / 192 Up to 5.1 / 2.5 GHz 480MB 350W AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7985WX 64 / 128 Up to 5.1 / 3.2 GHz 320MB 350W AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7975WX 32 / 64 Up to 5.3 / 4.0 GHz 160MB 350W AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7965WX 24 / 48 Up to 5.3 / 4.2 GHz 152MB 350W AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7955WX 16 / 32 Up to 5.3 / 4.5 GHz 80MB 350W AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7945WX 12 / 24 Up to 5.3 / 4.7 GHz 76MB 350W



AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series Processors

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series marks the return of Threadripper to the high-end desktop market with the ultimate overclockable,5 high-end desktop experience, along with the highest clock speeds achievable on a Threadripper processor. Power, performance, and efficiency are all maximized with the innovative 5nm process and “Zen 4” architecture, available in both the DIY market and through SI partners.

The Threadripper 7000 Series is built to enable powerful I/O for desktop users, with up to 48 PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes for graphics, storage, and more. Capable of twice the memory bandwidth of typical dual-channel desktop systems, the quad-channel DDR5 memory controller on Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series processors can support even the most intensive workflows.

Processor Cores/Threads Boost4/Base

Frequency Total

Cache TDP SEP

(USD) AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7980X 64 / 128 Up to 5.1 / 3.2 GHz 320MB 350W $4,999 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7970X 32 / 64 Up to 5.3 / 4.0 GHz 160MB 350W $2,499 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7960X 24 / 48 Up to 5.3 / 4.2 GHz 152MB 350W $1,499



Threadripper Motherboard Platform Feature Support

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series processors and Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors offer a wide range of motherboard feature support tailored to meet the distinct needs of enthusiasts and professionals.

Chipset Processors Memory Support PCIe® lanes

(Total/Usable) Features AMD WRX90 Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series 8-Channel

Up to 2TB DDR5-5200 RDIMM 148 / 144

(with up to 128

PCIe 5.0 lanes) AMD PRO Manageability

AMD PRO Business Ready support

AMD Secure Processor

AMD Shadow Stack

AMD Memory Guard6

Overclocking supported (not on OEM systems)5 AMD TRX50 Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series & Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series 4-Channel

Up to 1TB DDR5-5200 RDIMM 92 / 88

(with up to 48 PCIe 5.0 lanes) Overclocking supported5



High-End Graphics Support

Both AMD and NVIDIA offer compelling graphics options for Threadripper and Threadripper PRO-powered workstations.

AMD Radeon™ PRO workstation graphics are designed to provide professionals, creators and artists with exceptional performance, reliability, and value to drive the most demanding professional design and creative applications across a range of industries, including Media & Entertainment, Design & Manufacturing, and Architecture, Engineering & Construction.

The latest additions to the product family are the AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series workstation graphics cards built on the groundbreaking AMD RDNA™ 3 architecture. Designed to deliver higher performance than the previous generation, the Radeon PRO W7000 Series graphics enable professionals to meet high-pressure deadlines under increasingly tight budgets while delivering world-class results.

“New AI, real-time rendering, and interactive simulation technologies are transforming professional workflows – pushing the limits of desktop computing,” said Bob Pette, vice president of enterprise platforms at NVIDIA. “The combined technologies of AMD and NVIDIA will help professional users across industries tackle their most challenging workloads.”

Availability

Workstations from MNCs including Dell Technologies, HP, and Lenovo, as well as System Integrators using the new AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors are expected to be available by the end of 2023. High-end desktop platforms using AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series processors will be available from System Integrators by the end of 2023. Finally, the new AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series and select Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors will be available from DIY retailers starting on November 21st.

Supporting Resources

About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website , blog , LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) such as the features, functionality, performance, availability, timing and expected benefits of AMD products including the AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 7000 Series processors and AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 7000 WX-Series processors, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "projects" and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond AMD's control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: Intel Corporation’s dominance of the microprocessor market and its aggressive business practices; global economic uncertainty; cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; market conditions of the industries in which AMD products are sold; loss of a significant customer; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on AMD’s business, financial condition and results of operations; competitive markets in which AMD’s products are sold; quarterly and seasonal sales patterns; AMD's ability to adequately protect its technology or other intellectual property; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; ability of third party manufacturers to manufacture AMD's products on a timely basis in sufficient quantities and using competitive technologies; availability of essential equipment, materials, substrates or manufacturing processes; ability to achieve expected manufacturing yields for AMD’s products; AMD's ability to introduce products on a timely basis with expected features and performance levels; AMD's ability to generate revenue from its semi-custom SoC products; potential security vulnerabilities; potential security incidents including IT outages, data loss, data breaches and cyber-attacks; potential difficulties in upgrading and operating AMD’s new enterprise resource planning system; uncertainties involving the ordering and shipment of AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party intellectual property to design and introduce new products in a timely manner; AMD's reliance on third-party companies for design, manufacture and supply of motherboards, software and other computer platform components; AMD's reliance on Microsoft and other software vendors' support to design and develop software to run on AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party distributors and add-in-board partners; impact of modification or interruption of AMD’s internal business processes and information systems; compatibility of AMD’s products with some or all industry-standard software and hardware; costs related to defective products; efficiency of AMD's supply chain; AMD's ability to rely on third party supply-chain logistics functions; AMD’s ability to effectively control sales of its products on the gray market; impact of government actions and regulations such as export administration regulations, tariffs and trade protection measures; AMD’s ability to realize its deferred tax assets; potential tax liabilities; current and future claims and litigation; impact of environmental laws, conflict minerals-related provisions and other laws or regulations; impact of acquisitions, joint ventures and/or investments on AMD’s business and AMD’s ability to integrate acquired businesses; impact of any impairment of the combined company’s assets on the combined company’s financial position and results of operation; restrictions imposed by agreements governing AMD’s notes, the guarantees of Xilinx’s notes and the revolving credit facility; AMD's indebtedness; AMD's ability to generate sufficient cash to meet its working capital requirements or generate sufficient revenue and operating cash flow to make all of its planned R&D or strategic investments; political, legal, economic risks and natural disasters; future impairments of goodwill and technology license purchases; AMD’s ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; AMD’s stock price volatility; and worldwide political conditions. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Radeon, RDNA, Ryzen, Threadripper, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

______________________

1 Based on AMD performance lab testing as of September 28, 2023, using the Chromium Compilation 115.0.5740 benchmark, the Unreal Engine 5.1 compilation benchmark, the PugetBench for Premiere Pro v0.98.0 benchmark, the PugetBench for Adobe AfterEffects v0.95.7 benchmark, the VRay CPU performance benchmark, the SPECapc Maya 2023 CPU composite metric, the Keyshot Viewer 2023.1_12.0.0.186, the SPECapc for Solidworks 2022 CPU composite metric, the Corona rendering (Rays/Sec) benchmark, the Revit RFO model creation benchmark, Cadalyst AutoCAD 2022 benchmark, and the Puget Metashape total processing time (Rock Model) to compare the performance of an AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7980X processor in a reference system configured with 8x32GB DDR5, NVIDIA Quadro RTX A5000 graphics, 1TB SSD, Win 11 vs. a similarly configured BOXX workstation with an Intel Xeon w9-3495X processor. Workstation manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. Results may vary. SPP-09

2 Based on AMD performance lab testing as of August, 2023, using the Revit 2022 (RFO) model creation benchmark to compare the performance of the full stack of AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors and the AMD 5965WX and 5955WX processors in a reference system configured with 8x32GB DDR5, NVIDIA Quadro RTX A5000 graphics, 1TB SSD, Win 11 vs. similarly configured BOXX workstations with the full stack of Intel Xeon w-3400 series and the Intel w7-2495X and the Intel w7-2465X processors. Workstation manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. Results may vary. SPP-16​

Based on AMD performance lab testing as of August, 2023, using the Cadalyst AutoCAD Benchmark 2022 benchmark to compare the performance of the full stack of AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors and the AMD 5965WX processor in a reference system configured with 8x32GB DDR5, NVIDIA Quadro RTX A5000 graphics, 1TB SSD, Win 11 vs. similarly configured BOXX workstations with the full stack of Intel Xeon w-3400 series and the Intel w7-2495X and the Intel w7-2465X processors. Workstation manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. Results may vary. SPP-17​

Based on AMD performance lab testing as of August, 2023, using the Corona Render Benchmark 2022 benchmark to compare the performance of the full stack of AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors and the AMD 5965WX and 5955WX processor in a reference system configured with 8x32GB DDR5, NVIDIA Quadro RTX A5000 graphics, 1TB SSD, Win 11 vs. similarly configured BOXX workstations with the full stack of Intel Xeon w-3400 series and the Intel w7-2495X and the Intel w7-2465X processors. Workstation manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. Results may vary. SPP-18​

Based on AMD performance lab testing as of August, 2023, using the Puget Metashape Pro Benchmark benchmark to compare the performance of the full stack of AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors and the AMD 5965WX and 5955WX processor in a reference system configured with 8x32GB DDR5, NVIDIA Quadro RTX A5000 graphics, 1TB SSD, Win 11 vs. similarly configured BOXX workstations with the full stack of Intel Xeon w-3400 series and the Intel w7-2495X and the Intel w7-2465X processors. Workstation manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. Results may vary. SPP-19

3 Based on AMD performance lab testing as of August 2023, using the Chaos V-Ray benchmark to compare the performance of the full stack of AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors and the AMD 5965WX and 5955WX processors in a reference system configured with 8x32GB DDR5, NVIDIA Quadro RTX A5000 graphics, 1TB SSD, Win 11 vs. similarly configured BOXX workstations with the full stack of Intel Xeon w-3400 series and the Intel w7-2495X and the Intel w7-2465X processors. Workstation manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. Results may vary. SPP-11

4 Boost Clock Frequency is the maximum frequency achievable on the CPU running a bursty workload. Boost clock achievability, frequency, and sustainability will vary based on several factors, including but not limited to: thermal conditions and variation in applications and workloads. GD-150

5 Overclocking and/or Undervolting AMD processors and memory, including without limitation, altering clock frequencies / multipliers or memory timing / voltage, to operate outside of AMD’s published specifications will void any applicable AMD product warranty, even when enabled by AMD hardware and/or software. This may also void warranties offered by the system manufacturer or retailer. Users assume all risks and liabilities that may arise out of overclocking / undervolting AMD processors, including, without limitation, failure of or damage to hardware, reduced system performance and/or data loss, corruption, or vulnerability. GD-106

6 Full system memory encryption with AMD Memory Guard is included in AMD Ryzen PRO, AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO, and AMD Athlon PRO processors. Requires OEM enablement. Check with the system manufacturer prior to purchase. GD-206.

Contact:

Stacy MacDiarmid

AMD Communications

+1 512-658-2265

Stacy.MacDiarmid@amd.com