Alkami to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) (“Alkami”), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that it plans to report financial results for its third quarter 2023 on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, after the market close.



Alkami Technology, Inc. will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day to discuss its financial results with investors. A live webcast of the event will be available on the “News & Events'' page of the Alkami investor relations website at investors.alkami.com. In addition, a live dial-in will be available domestically at 1-844-746-0738 and internationally at 1-412-317-5105, using passcode 10183440. The webcast replay will be available on the Alkami investor relations website.

