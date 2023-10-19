Janover Inaugurates Real Estate Advisory Board; Appoints Real Estate Veteran Mr. Tom Charek to its Advisory Board

Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR) (“Janover” or the “Company”), an AI-enabled B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch, today announced that it has formed a real estate advisory board uniquely composed of members from the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO) and/or Harvard Business School alumni (the “Advisory Board”).

The Advisory Board’s responsibilities will include inputs to senior management of the Company on advancing larger transactions on its marketplace, and business development in this capacity, as well as leveraging its proprietary technology and significant data assets for the benefit of commercial borrowers and lenders, advising on prospective M&A transactions, and market intelligence.

The Company also announced that it has appointed its first member, Tom Charek to the Advisory Board. Mr. Charek is a seasoned real estate professional with over 20 years of experience in commercial real estate. Currently, Mr. Charek serves as President of Welty Development, a full-service developer focused on multifamily, corporate, and healthcare real estate projects. Mr. Charek is also the owner and operator of Charek Development, a multi-family development company specializing in suburban products. He has successfully completed commercial real estate projects totaling over $2.5 billion. Mr. Charek’s portfolio includes a plethora of iconic properties spanning various market segments, including the acclaimed University of Cincinnati's Varsity Village, the Northern Kentucky University Basketball Arena, Cuyahoga County Headquarters (the dynamic 9 mixed-use development in Cleveland, Ohio), the Cleveland State University Art Gallery, the historic Allen Theater, and most recently, the groundbreaking CBIZ Plaza in Independence, Ohio. Mr. Charek graduated from the University of Cincinnati and is a member of the YPO – Cleveland Chapter.

Regarding the formation of the Advisory Board, Mr. Blake Janover, CEO of the Company stated, “We are excited to announce the formation of this highly specialized Advisory Board. It is a critical strategic step as we scale to deliver our cutting-edge AI-enabled multifamily and commercial mortgage solutions to our larger borrowers and subsequently facilitate and complete more significant commercial mortgage transactions. We thus look forward to working closely with our Advisory Board to further advance the value we deliver to our customers, and by extension, our shareholders.”

Regarding Mr. Tom Charek’s appointment, Mr. Janover commented, “We are particularly excited to welcome Tom to our Advisory Board. His wealth of expertise and the breadth of his network in commercial real estate will be invaluable as we look to scale our marketplace to middle market and ultimately institutional customers. With billions of dollars of transactions under his belt, we believe he brings a unique advantage to our team. Our executive team looks forward to collaborating with Tom to help further accelerate our organic revenue growth. He is a perfect first member of this Advisory Board and we are carefully evaluating other candidates.”

About Janover Inc.

Janover is a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. The Company seeks to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through the Company’s online platform, it provides technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders. Borrowers include, but are not limited to, owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate including multifamily properties and most recently, a growing segment of small business owners, which Janover believes represents a significant growth opportunity. Lenders include small banks, credit unions, REITs, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA® multifamily lenders, debt funds, CMBS lenders, SBA lenders, and more. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://janover.co/.

To view the latest investor presentation, please visit https://ir.janover.co/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) the effect of and uncertainties related the ongoing volatility in interest rates; (ii) our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; (iii) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; (iv) our ability to respond to general economic conditions; (v) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (vi) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth and other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 related to the public offering (SEC File No. File No. 333-267907) and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

