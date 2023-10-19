Submit Release
Truxton Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), a financial holding company and the parent of Truxton Trust Company, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per common share payable December 26, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 8, 2023.   

About Truxton
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations Media Relations
Austin Branstetter Swan Burrus
615-250-0783 615-250-0773
austin.branstetter@truxtontrust.com swan.burrus@truxtontrust.com


