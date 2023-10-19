Submit Release
Truxton Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Third quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.6 million or $1.57 per diluted share compared to $4.3 million or $1.49 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2022. Net income and fully diluted earnings per share for the quarter both rose by 5% compared to the third quarter of 2022.

“Truxton’s earnings reached a new quarterly high in the third quarter despite the challenging environment,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “While we did benefit from several non-recurring revenue events in the third quarter, our core businesses of banking and wealth management continue to perform well, driven by the value we provide to our clients.”  

Key Highlights

  • Non-interest income grew to $4.9 million in the third quarter, an increase of 3% from the second quarter of 2023 and 16% higher in comparison to the third quarter of 2022. Wealth management services constituted 93% of non-interest income in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 93% in the second quarter of 2023 and 94% in the third quarter of 2022. WMS revenue for the third quarter included one-time fees totaling more than $150 thousand.
  • Gross loans rose by 2% to $642 million at quarter end compared to $628 million on June 30, 2023 and were up 5% compared to $612 million on September 30, 2022.   
  • Total deposits increased by 0.2% from $779 million at June 30, 2023, to $781 million at September 30, 2023, and were 1% lower in comparison to $790 million at September 30, 2022. Truxton continues to principally fund its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology. As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments remain a fraction of typical peers.
  • Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 2.61%, an increase of 7 basis points from the 2.54% experienced in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and 34 basis points lower than 2.95% in the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Cost of funds was 3.05% in the third quarter of 2023, up from 2.80% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and up from 1.02% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.  
  • Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had no non-performing assets on September 30, 2023. Truxton had $1 thousand of recoveries in the third quarter of 2023 compared to no net charge-offs in the trailing quarter or in the third quarter of 2022.  
  • Truxton adopted the mandated Current Expected Credit Loss accounting methodology for calculating its allowance for credit losses effective January 1, 2023. The Allowance for Credit Losses was $6.0 million at quarter end September 30, 2023, and at quarter end June 30, 2023, each excluding $0.5 million in allowance for unfunded commitments, compared to Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses of $5.8 million at September 30, 2022. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance was 0.94%, 0.95%, and 0.94%, respectively, of gross loans outstanding at period end.
  • Truxton Risk Management, Inc., Truxton Corporation’s captive insurance company, ceased further operations in the second quarter of 2023 and was substantively, although not completely, dissolved in the third quarter of 2023, which allowed a one-time reserve release of $168 thousand.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.36% at September 30, 2023, compared to 10.39% at June 30, 2023, and 9.78% at September 30, 2022. Book value per common share was $27.43, $27.01, and $23.84 at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively.
  • During the third quarter of 2023, Truxton Corporation repurchased 12,986 shares of its common stock for $774 thousand, an average price of $59.59 per share. During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.14 per common share, inclusive of a $1.00 special cash dividend.

About Truxton
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations Media Relations
Austin Branstetter Swan Burrus
615-250-0783 615-250-0773
austin.branstetter@truxtontrust.com swan.burrus@truxtontrust.com


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
       
  September 30,
2023*		 June 30, 2023* September 30,
2022*
ASSETS      
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 5,040   $ 7,060   $ 5,101  
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions   7,589     15,287     3,906  
Federal funds sold   956     1,705     -  
Cash and cash equivalents   13,585     24,052     9,007  
       
Time deposits in other financial institutions   740     1,140     1,830  
Securities available for sale   259,543     272,474     263,149  
       
Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program   641,697     627,567     611,946  
Allowance for credit losses**   (6,031 )   (5,973 )   (5,750 )
Paycheck Protection Program Loans   69     80     111  
Net loans   635,735     621,674     606,307  
       
Bank owned life insurance   10,751     10,698     10,541  
Restricted equity securities   1,940     2,538     2,688  
Premises and equipment, net   129     143     241  
Accrued interest receivable   4,310     3,945     3,207  
Deferred tax asset, net   7,910     6,793     7,371  
Other assets   13,922     12,414     12,417  
       
Total assets $ 948,566   $ 955,870   $ 916,758  
       
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Deposits      
Non-interest bearing $ 116,918   $ 141,503   $ 154,049  
Interest bearing $ 663,950     637,595     635,503  
Total deposits   780,868     779,098     789,552  
       
Federal funds purchased   -     -     6,517  
Swap counterparty cash collateral   4,820     3,780     4,000  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   4,500     16,500     25,500  
Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program advances   55,000     55,000     -  
Subordinated debt   14,291     14,946     14,703  
Other liabilities   9,544     7,870     7,619  
Total liabilities   869,023     877,193     847,891  
       
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Common stock, $0.10 par value $ 288   $ 289   $ 284  
Additional paid-in capital   31,335     31,743     30,672  
Retained earnings   52,780     53,883     43,748  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (18,167 )   (15,989 )   (18,510 )
Net Income $ 13,307   $ 8,743   $ 12,676  
Total shareholders' equity   79,543     78,669     68,870  
       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 948,566   $ 955,863   $ 916,761  
       
       
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
**2022 data shows Allowance for loan losses. Truxton adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss methodology as of January 1, 2023. The total excludes reserve for credit losses on unfunded commitments recorded in Other liabilities in 2023.


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Year To Date
  September
30, 2023*		   June 30, 2023*   September
30, 2022*		   September
30, 2023*		   September
30, 2022*
Non-interest income                  
Wealth management services $ 4,608   $ 4,442   $ 4,014   $ 13,222   $ 12,251  
Service charges on deposit accounts   123     139     99     398     304  
Securities gains (losses), net   0     0     -     58     (47 )
Bank owned life insurance income   54     54     51     159     151  
Other   146     133     103     374     190  
Total non-interest income   4,931     4,769     4,267     14,212     12,849  
                   
Interest income                  
Loans, including fees $ 9,714   $ 9,107   $ 6,797   $ 27,308   $ 17,108  
Taxable securities   2,575     2,267     1,370     6,796     3,627  
Tax-exempt securities   216     217     403     666     1,195  
Interest bearing deposits   69     55     87     185     165  
Federal funds sold   30     18     10     59     14  
 Other interest income   105     134     34     300     97  
Total interest income   12,709     11,798     8,701     35,316     22,206  
                   
Interest expense                  
Deposits   5,679     4,938     1,914     14,833     3,307  
Short-term borrowings   61     52     6     167     10  
Long-term borrowings   716     817     194     1,769     582  
Subordinated debentures   195     194     23     583     69  
Total interest expense   6,650     6,001     2,137     17,353     3,968  
                   
Net interest income   6,059     5,797     6,564     17,963     18,238  
                   
Provision for credit losses   6     15     284     81     975  
                   
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   6,053     5,782     6,280     17,882     17,263  
                   
Total revenue, net   10,984     10,550     10,547     32,094     30,112  
                   
Non interest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   3,819     3,663     3,784     11,247     10,764  
Occupancy   313     314     261     913     756  
Furniture and equipment   7     20     25     52     87  
Data processing   470     455     367     1,352     1,086  
Wealth management processing fees   178     176     163     530     487  
Advertising and public relations   58     35     30     139     84  
Professional services   127     54     271     297     616  
FDIC insurance assessments   85     75     77     235     191  
Other   256     279     228     932     682  
Total non interest expense   5,314     5,070     5,206     15,698     14,753  
                   
Income before income taxes   5,670     5,481     5,341     16,396     15,359  
                   
Income tax expense   1,109     1,028     1,002     3,089     2,683  
                   
Net income $ 4,560   $ 4,453   $ 4,339   $ 13,307   $ 12,676  
                   
Earnings per share:                  
Basic $1.57   $1.53   $1.50   $4.58   $4.37  
Diluted $1.57   $1.53   $1.49   $4.57   $4.35  
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.        


Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial data
At Or For The Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
       
  September 30, 2023* June 30, 2023* September 30, 2022*
       
Per Common Share Data      
Net income attributable to shareholders, per share      
Basic $1.57 $1.53 $1.50
Diluted $1.57 $1.53 $1.49
Book value per common share $27.43 $27.01 $23.84
Tangible book value per common share $27.43 $27.01 $23.84
Basic weighted average common shares 2,829,139 2,830,894 2,811,768
Diluted weighted average common shares 2,836,187 2,838,321 2,825,084
Common shares outstanding at period end 2,900,171 2,912,781 2,888,567
       
       
Selected Balance Sheet Data      
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio 8.39% 8.23% 7.51%
Average Loans $634,179 $629,899 $589,142
Average earning assets (1) $943,585 $932,732 $898,926
Average total assets $949,755 $939,007 $908,753
Average shareholders' equity $80,535 $76,536 $72,918
       
       
Selected Asset Quality Measures      
Nonaccrual loans $0 $0 $0
90+ days past due still accruing $0 $0 $0
Total nonperforming loans $0 $0 $0
Total nonperforming assets $0 $0 $0
Net charge offs (recoveries) ($1) $0 $0
Nonperforming loans to assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans** 0.94% 0.95% 0.94%
Net charge offs to average loans -0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
       
       
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)      
Tier 1 leverage 10.36% 10.39% 9.78%
Common equity tier 1 14.11% 14.25% 12.64%
Total risk-based capital 15.04% 15.18% 13.46%
       
Selected Performance Ratios      
Efficiency ratio 47.87% 48.56% 45.85%
Return on average assets (ROA) 1.91% 1.89% 1.89%
Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) 22.48% 23.33% 23.61%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) 22.48% 23.33% 23.61%
Net interest margin 2.61% 2.54% 2.95%
       
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
**2022 data shows Allowance for loan losses. Truxton adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss methodology as of January 1, 2023. 2023 ratios do not include reserve for unfunded commitments
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities.


Truxton Corporation  
Yield Tables  
For The Periods Indicated  
(000's)  
(Unaudited)  
                         
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:  
                                           
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended  
  September, 30 2023*   June 30, 2023*   September 30, 2022*  
                         
  Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields
(%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields
(%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields
(%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		  
                         
Earning Assets                        
   Loans $634,179   6.01 $9,602   $629,899   5.72 $8,989   $589,142   4.50 $6,680  
   Loan fees $0   0.07 $112   $0   0.08 $119   $0   0.08 $117  
      Loans with fees   634,180   6.08 $9,714   $629,899   5.80 $9,107   $589,142   4.58 $6,797  
   Mortgage loans held for sale $0   0.00 $0   $0   0.00 $0   $0   0.00 $0  
   Federal funds sold $2,293   5.20 $30   $1,456   4.85 $18   $1,722   2.22 $10  
   Deposits with banks $13,213   5.34 $178   $15,618   4.95 $193   $14,641   2.35 $87  
   Investment securities - taxable $255,822   4.03 $2,575   $247,515   3.66 $2,267   $227,715   2.41 $1,370  
   Investment securities - tax-exempt $38,077   3.38 $216   $38,243   3.39 $217   $65,706   3.31 $402  
      Total Earning Assets $943,585   5.40 $12,713   $932,732   5.12 $11,802   $898,926   3.89 $8,666  
Non interest earning assets                        
   Allowance for loan losses   (5,989)           (5,959)           (5,592)        
   Cash and due from banks $5,814         $6,092         $7,018        
   Premises and equipment $134         $164         $236        
   Accrued interest receivable $3,443         $3,213         $2,526        
   Other real estate $0         $0         $0        
   Other assets $29,298         $28,375         $26,238        
   Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities   (26,530)           (25,610)           (20,599)        
      Total Assets $949,755         $939,007         $908,753        
Interest bearing liabilities                        
   Interest bearing demand $354,018   3.43 $3,062   $341,780   3.14 $2,673   $358,489   0.20 $18  
   Savings and money market $132,842   2.67 $895   $139,463   2.62 $912   $133,119   4.36 $1,463  
   Time deposits - retail $17,334   2.67 $117   $16,758   2.40 $100   $24,663   1.14 $71  
   Time deposits - wholesale $147,046   4.33 $1,605   $128,795   3.90 $1,254   $107,704   1.34 $363  
      Total interest bearing deposits $651,240   3.46 $5,679   $626,796   3.16 $4,938   $623,975   1.22 $1,915  
   Federal Home Loan Bank advances $9,337   3.79 $91   $18,907   4.27 $204   $5,283   1.69 $23  
   Subordinated debt $15,030   5.09 $195,399   $14,876   5.16 $193,899   $14,943   5.07 $194  
   Other borrowings $60,606   4.40 $877   $58,342   5.86 $858   $1,213   2.70 $5  
      Total borrowed funds $84,973   4.46 $968   $92,125   4.56 $1,062   $21,439   4.06 $222  
      Total interest bearing liabilities $736,213   3.57 $6,647   $718,921   3.34 $6,000   $645,414   1.31 $2,137  
Net interest rate spread   1.83 $6,067     1.78 $5,801     2.58 $6,529  
   Non-interest bearing deposits $127,389         $139,807         $185,567        
   Other liabilities $5,308         $3,743         $4,854        
   Shareholder's equity $80,535         $76,536         $72,918        
      Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity $949,445         $939,007         $908,753        
Cost of funds   3.05       2.80       1.02    
Net interest margin   2.61       2.54       2.95    
                         
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.      
                         
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.  
                                           


Truxton Corporation  
Yield Tables  
For The Periods Indicated  
(000's)  
(Unaudited)  
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:  
                                 
  Nine Months Ended     Nine Months Ended    
  September 30, 2023*     September 30, 2022*    
  Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields
(%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields
(%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		    
                     
Earning Assets                    
   Loans $628,742   5.73 $26,967     $544,462   4.07 $16,565    
   Loan fees $0   0.07 $342     $0   0.14 $551    
      Loans with fees $628,742   5.81 $27,309     $544,462   4.20 $17,116    
   Mortgage loans held for sale $0   0.00 $0     $38   4.12 $1    
   Federal funds sold $1,544   5.08 $59     $1,904   0.95 $14    
   Deposits with banks $13,532   4.91 $497     $25,553   0.87 $165    
   Investment securities - taxable $247,046   3.67 $6,796     $234,000   2.07 $3,627    
   Investment securities - tax-exempt $38,890   3.41 $666     $65,961   3.26 $1,195    
      Total Earning Assets $929,754   5.12 $35,327     $871,918   3.45 $22,118    
Non interest earning assets                    
   Allowance for loan losses   (6,075)             (5,161)          
   Cash and due from banks $6,148           $8,099          
   Premises and equipment $167           $260          
   Accrued interest receivable $3,169           $2,291          
   Other real estate $0           $0          
   Other assets $28,760           $23,710          
   Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities   (26,074)             (12,538)          
      Total Assets $935,849           $888,579          
Interest bearing liabilities                    
   Interest bearing demand $353,974   3.12 $8,263     $362,327   0.03 $90    
   Savings and Money Market $133,262   2.35 $2,341     $144,003   2.40 $2,580    
   Time deposits - Retail $17,446   2.33 $304     $17,317   0.92 $119    
   Time Deposits - Wholesale $136,564   3.84 $3,926     $76,873   0.90 $518    
      Total interest bearing deposits $641,247   3.09 $14,833     $600,520   0.74 $3,307    
   Federal home Loan Bank advances $15,002   4.1 $467     $5,350   1.69 $69    
   Subordinated debt $14,969   5.14 $583     $14,861   5.16 $582    
   Other borrowings $43,646   4.44 $2,052     $1,112   2.31 $10    
      Total borrowed funds $73,617   4.51 $2,519     $21,323   4.09 $661    
      Total interest bearing liabilities $714,864   3.24 $17,353     $621,843   0.85 $3,968    
Net interest rate spread   1.89 $17,975       2.60 $18,150    
   Non-interest bearing deposits $139,068           $186,398          
   Other liabilities $4,251           $4,002          
   Shareholder's equity $77,561           $76,336          
      Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity $935,744           $888,579          
Cost of funds   2.71         0.65      
Net interest margin   2.63         2.85      
                     
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.        
                     
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.  

