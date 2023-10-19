Responsive Extends Market-Leading AI Capabilities with its Strategic Response Management Platform at Responsive Summit23

The premier event for response management professionals highlights Responsive’s industry-leading approach to SRM, emphasizes automation and customer success

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Responsive , the global leader in strategic response management (SRM) software, kicks off Responsive Summit23 where it will unveil enhanced AI product capabilities and showcase customer success highlights across multiple response management use cases.



Responsive executives, including CEO Ganesh Shankar, CPO AJ Sunder and COO Sankar Lagudu, will share their vision for the future of the company and its leading Strategic Response Management Platform as well as best practices to empower response teams at the world’s leading companies to accelerate revenue growth, mitigate business risk, and respond effectively to mission-critical information requests.

Recent research shows that only 18% of organizations are leaders in SRM, leaving a whopping 82% of proposal and response professionals struggling to drive revenue growth and improve operational efficiency. Responsive customers, including Microsoft, Akamai, Netsmart and CAPTRUST, highlight the power of using mature strategic response management practices and technology to enhance collaboration, agility, and access to information across multiple teams.

All response use cases – from RFPs and RFIs to DDQs, security questionnaires and more – can be enhanced by Responsive’s AI features. Responsive was first in the SRM category to offer AI capabilities, and it maintains industry leadership by consistently releasing AI features that provide the best possible experience for more than 400,000 users.

“It is heartening to see an increasing number of Responsive customers using our Strategic Response Management Platform to address multiple use cases across the enterprise, which helps fuel growth, bolster security and provide better employee experiences,” said Ganesh Shankar, CEO at Responsive. “We’re excited to host Responsive Summit23 to provide customers with the solutions and expertise they need to continue being successful in the year to come.”

At Summit23, Responsive will share product roadmap highlights, including details of the Responsive Fall 2023 Release, which builds on the platform’s proven track record of using AI to improve response workflows. Responsive adds new tools and automation capabilities to its SRM platform – which supports RFP, RFI, DDQ, security questionnaires and more – to enhance productivity, security and speed to response. A few of these capabilities include:

Enhanced AI Assistant: Responsive’s leading generative AI solution for creating, summarizing and elaborating response content can now source information from customers’ Content Libraries, in addition to publicly available sources, enabling faster response times and productivity.

Deeper Content Management Automation: Responsive has expanded its best-in-class technologies for automating the prevention and removal of redundant, obsolete and trivial (ROT) content, offering substantial productivity gains and ensuring its content library is a reliable source for generating content with AI.

Broadened Profile Center: Responsive now offers the ability to share web-based information profiles as public Trust Centers, in addition to offering private invitation-only information profiles.



These new features come on the heels of a year of major company growth. Customer reviews helped Responsive rank #1 in 9 of G2’s Fall 2023 Grid® Market Reports , including best Global RFP Software . Additionally, Responsive recently welcomed VP of Growth Francois-Olivier Grisel , VP of Product Marketing Jennifer Cannizzaro and VP of GTM Operations Imran Musaev to the leadership team to help propel Responsive’s growth and meet the growing need in the strategic response management field.

“Responsive prioritizes a customer-driven product roadmap, and we deeply appreciate the consistent input that our customers share, which helps us build meaningful and powerful tools,” said AJ Sunder, CPO and CIO at Responsive. “We are particularly excited about the rapid adoption of capabilities like our AI Assistant, and we look forward to the progress customers will make with today’s enhancements to our AI, automation and privacy offerings.”

“We have over 17,000 employees using the Responsive platform globally. Responsive allows us to quickly and easily share information with our teams around the world and across languages. Providing these capabilities to our internal teams empowers them to respond faster to requests and has become a real business differentiator for us.” - Amanda Heather, Strategic Growth Manager at Microsoft

“My team was tasked with being change agents for our organization, and the Responsive platform has been key to our success. With increased implementation and adoption of Responsive, and by automating additional processes, our team has processed 35% more RFPs year-over-year without additional strain to our resources.” - Andrew Mersman, Senior Director, Solution Consulting at Netsmart Technologies

Tune into Responsive Summit23 and visit Responsive.io to learn more.

Responsive (formerly RFPIO) is the global leader in strategic response management software, transforming how organizations share and exchange critical information. Our innovative, best-in-class platform and customer value programs empower companies to accelerate growth, mitigate risk and improve the employee experience. With Responsive, frontline teams deliver superior responses using intelligent technologies to quickly, accurately and automatically manage RFPs, RFIs, vendor security questionnaires (VSQs), due diligence questionnaires (DDQs), risk assessments, business presentations and all other complex information requests (RFXs).

