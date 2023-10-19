Submit Release
CareCloud to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 2, 2023

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO, CCLDP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, is set to unveil its financial results for the third quarter, concluding on September 30, 2023, before the market opens on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The company will be complementing this announcement with a conference call designed for investors, commencing at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To tune in to the live webcast of the conference call and access associated presentation slides, please visit ir.carecloud.com/events. For those who prefer an audio-only experience, an alternative option is available by dialing 631-891-4304 and mentioning "CareCloud Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call." Listeners opting for audio-only will be required to download the corresponding slides, which can be found at ir.carecloud.com/events.

Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the conference call along with the presentation slides will be accessible approximately one hour afterward, using the same link mentioned above. An audio-only option for the replay is also available by dialing 412-317-6671 and providing the access code 10022640.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO, CCLDP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.carecloud.com.

Company Contact:
Larry Steenvoorden
Chief Financial Officer
CareCloud, Inc.
IR@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:
Asher Dewhurst
ICR Westwicke
CareCloudIR@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries:
Alexis Feinberg
ICR Westwicke
CarecloudPR@westwicke.com


