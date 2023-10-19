Canadian Credit Unions Celebrate 75 Years of International Credit Union Day

Toronto, ON, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Credit Unions and the Canadian Credit Union Association (CCUA) are proud to celebrate the 75th anniversary of International Credit Union Day®, an annual event to commemorate the credit union movement's impact and achievements.

Canadian credit unions put their members first. Rooted in community, credit unions prioritize member and local well-being over profit. They support communities through donations, partnerships, and financial literacy programs, ensuring overall financial health and prosperity.

"The essence of the credit union movement is rooted in community, cooperation, and conscientious banking. As we mark the 75th anniversary of International Credit Union Day, we are reminded of our unwavering commitment to Canadians and their financial futures," says Jeff Guthrie, Canadian Credit Union Association President and CEO. "Through challenges and triumphs alike, Canadian credit unions have always put members first, and we're honored to support them as they continue this legacy for years to come."

Since 1948, International Credit Union Day has been celebrated annually on the third Thursday of October. Each year, the international event affords the opportunity to remember credit unions' proud history and promote awareness of and support for the credit union and financial cooperative difference.

Credit unions in Canada are well-regulated, full-service cooperative financial institutions where members are also owners. Canadian credit unions offer a full range of retail banking services to their members from coast to coast.

On Oct. 19, credit unions from around the world will join forces to celebrate the day with membership drives, contests and fundraisers to help their local communities. Credit unions will share their activities with the global community on social media using the #ICUDay hashtag.

