Sameer Aiyar-Majeed

Sameer is a research assistant on the civil service and policy making team. He is mostly working on the Institute's annual Whitehall Monitor and the Commission on the Centre of Government, with a particular focus on the government's digital and data capabilities and the hiring of external consultants.



Before joining the institute, Sameer interned in the bus funding division of the Department for Transport on the fast stream summer internship programme and completed an MSc in natural sciences and philosophy of science.

