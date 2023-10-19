Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,052 in the last 365 days.

Sameer Aiyar-Majeed

Sameer is a research assistant on the civil service and policy making team. He is mostly working on the Institute's annual Whitehall Monitor and the Commission on the Centre of Government, with a particular focus on the government's digital and data capabilities and the hiring of external consultants. 
 
Before joining the institute, Sameer interned in the bus funding division of the Department for Transport on the fast stream summer internship programme and completed an MSc in natural sciences and philosophy of science.
 

You just read:

Sameer Aiyar-Majeed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more