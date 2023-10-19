Wemade announces Strategy SLG Street Wars: Hero Domination WEMIX PLAY Onboarding Deal

Leading South Korean blockchain game developer Wemade and Monument Entertainment, a Hong Kong-based game developer, signed a WEMIX PLAY onboarding deal for the latter’s blockchain game, Street Wars: Hero Domination.

Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading South Korean blockchain game developer Wemade and Monument Entertainment, a Hong Kong-based game developer, signed a WEMIX PLAY onboarding deal for the latter’s blockchain game, Street Wars: Hero Domination. With more than 9 million cumulative users, WEMIX PLAY is Wemade’s global blockchain gaming platform serving a wide range of more than 100 diverse games.

Players get to expand their power base in the criminal underworld of 90s Hong Kong in a quest to conquer the city

Key features include PvP battles, managing their own gangs, and building a unique version of 90s Hong Kong

Set in the gritty criminal underworld of Hong Kong in the 1990s, players set out to conquer the territory by building and expanding their base of power.

Key features of the game include the ability to role-play different characters and manage gangs amid an expanding empire. They can also engage in PvP (Player versus Player) battles to fight for Strategic Spots for greater advantage, and develop roads and buildings to create their own unique version of 90s Hong Kong.

WEMIX PLAY is expanding its ecosystem, partnering with game developers in North America, Europe, Asia and more. The platform also offers blockchain-based services such as game tokens, NFTs, and GameFi.

Detailed information on WEMIX PLAY can be found on the official website - wemixplay.com

About WEMADE

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through its WEMIX subsidiary, WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. Visit www.wemix.com/communication for more information.



