IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Return of Richard Clowater, President of GEMXX Corp., Discussing Resource Values

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features the return of Richard Clowater, President of GEMXX Corp. (OTC: GEMZ), a mine-to-market enterprise specializing in gold, gemstone and jewelry production.

To begin the interview, Clowater expounded on a recent news release detailing why the company’s management team feels GEMXX is currently undervalued.

“Since its inception, GEMXX has always looked for resource assets that are commercially viable. To date, we’ve acquired five properties, but only one of those properties has a partial assessment known as an S-K 1300, which is a report produced by a qualified professional,” Clowater explained. “These reports offer comprehensive insights into mineral resources, reserves, exploration, outcome and the technical intricacies of a project. That being said, the report is not required to determine if a property is a good acquisition – if you have enough mining experience.”

“Prior to purchasing any resource asset, GEMXX completes due diligence and conducts resource confirmation estimates of its own. This includes but is not limited to core samples, trenching and bulk sampling. These preliminary test results, combined with our decades of mining experience, allow GEMXX to quickly estimate the resource at a high level and determine its commercial viability and the potential ROI for each property. But as a rule, the company does not add any resource to the balance sheet until it has been confirmed by an independent third-party professional. That is why we own four very large assets that do not appear on the balance sheet, thus undervaluing the company and the assets that it owns.”

“Even after a professional assessment is completed by the experts, the asset’s value will undergo a substantial 90% discount before it is integrated into the balance sheet. For us, this reflects its net present value prior to extraction from the ground. As an example, we have an active gold mine at Snow Creek. It’s producing gold, and we are meeting all the numbers that we laid out in our preliminary testing. But without a third-party report, we as a company choose not to put that asset on the balance sheet… These pivotal assets – two gold resources and two significant Ammolite gemstone claims – that have not been included on the balance sheet pending validation… could increase the company’s resource base to as much as $976 million. Discounted 90% as we do, that would take the company’s resource book value from $14.7 million to as much as $97.6 million – a 6x value increase.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Richard Clowater, President of GEMXX Corp. (OTC: GEMZ), to learn more about the company’s recent news, including an LOI to acquire 50% of an historic Yukon gold project.

About GEMXX Corp.

GEMXX Corp. is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gold, gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production, including gold mining, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global distribution.

GEMXX is a leading producer of top-quality finished Ammolite and Ammolite jewelry. The company’s world-class gemstone cutters and jewelry designers are continuously leading the Ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. Its management team is made up of the industry's leading experts, with a combined total of 160 years of Ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.GEMXX.com

