Full Body Scanner Market worth $653 Million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global full body scanner market is growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Pune, India, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising concern due to increased terrorism incidents provides lucrative opportunities for the full body scanner market. The X-ray prison security full-body scanners can detect if people smuggle prohibited items under clothing or inside body cavities. Often, prison X-ray matrasses scanners inspect mattresses to find hidden prohibited objects. Various prions use the full body scanner to prevent contraband from entering the prison.

Full Body Scanner Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $362 million in 2021 and is poised to reach $653.0 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners.

The Growing contractual alliances for deploying body scanners and rising concern due to increased terrorism incidents. However, the health concern associated with radiation exposure is expected to hinder the market's growth.





Global Full Body Scanner Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 362.0 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 653.0 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 Segments covered System, Technology,Application,and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends





The Indian government has deployed full-body scanners at the ten international airports to check narcotics smuggling, foreign currency, and gold. In addition, in 2020, Indira Gandhi International (New Delhi) airport was the first among India's airports, ready with a technologically advanced body scanner. Furthermore, in India, India’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport operator, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), has trialed a full-body scanner at Terminal 2. India’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport operator, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), has trialed full-body scanners at Terminal 2. The full body scanners will replace the traditional door frame metal detectors, hand-held scanners and pat-down searches of passengers to detect metal objects. Airport officials anticipate implementing the new scanning devices will speed up security checks.

Due to the increasing 3D printed market, various manufacturers of the full body scanner are launching the full body 3D scanner. For instance, in January 2018, The Eastman Kodak Company launched a new Full Body 3D Scanner. The new full-body 3D scanner is set to provide a simple yet powerful solution for the fast-growing 3D printed figurine market. The new 3D scanner has been built using Twindom’s industry-leading hybrid 3D scanning technology, which helps produce high-resolution 3D scans that can easily be converted into 3D printed figurines using a full-color 3D printer. The Eastman Kodak Company’s new Full Body 3D Scanner is an exciting and fun application best suited for heavy foot traffic events. However, it can also be beneficial for professional applications. Such product launches also propel the adoption of the full-body 3D scanner for the growing 3D printed figurine market.

The full body scanner machine is used at airports to detect contraband such as explosives, drugs, and weapons. Full-body scanner machines are also used to detect objects not allowed in airplanes, such as flammable liquids and solids, such as lighter refills, fuel, matches, paints, thinners, and firelighters. In July 2020, the airport authorities used the full body scanner machine to detect contraband in Dubai. According to the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), the full-body scanner machine is used during major events and crowded places in Dubai. The Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), in cooperation with Chinese tech giant CETC (China Electronics Technology Group), has introduced a new body scanner in the market in the first quarter of 2021. Such product launches and deployment propel the full-body market adoption.





Rising Concern Due to Increased Terrorism Incidents Provides Lucrative Opportunities for Full Body Scanner Market.

For instance, in September 2022, The Williamson County Jail, or Old Williamson County Jail, a historic building in Georgetown, Texas, installed a new X-ray whole-body scanner. The X-ray full-body scanner machine helps the jail authorities prevent contraband from entering the Williamson County, Illinois, Jail. The X-ray full body scanner will detect liquids, metals and minerals. The new system will detect items as small as a pill under someone’s arm. Federal funds provided through the American Rescue Plan Act were used to buy the US $138,000 system. Such deployment propels the X-ray full body scanner market adoption.

The rising health concern is also driving the adoption of the full body scanner market in the healthcare industry. The full body scanner has various applications in healthcare and biometrics, such as creating prosthetics, implants, organ models, facial recognition, and fingerprint identification. Various full body scanner manufacturers are developing the full body scanner with artificial intelligence (AI) driven technology for the healthcare industry. In July 2023, Neko Health AB secured US $67 million in investment capital to make its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven full body scanner market for the healthcare industry. For the capital investments, the series A round was led by Berlin-based Lakestar Advisors GmbH, with participation from Atomico (UK) Partners LLP from London and General Catalyst Group Management LLC from Cambridge, Mass. Such a type of development is accelerating the adoption of the full-body scanner market in the healthcare industry.





Full Body Scanner Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the full body scanner market is segmented into hardware and software., The hardware type segment held the largest share of the full-body scanner market in 2020. In contrast, the software segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the full-body scanner market during the forecast period. The full body scanner market is segmented based on technology into millimeter wave scanners and X-rays. The X-ray scanner segment held the largest share of the full-body scanner market in 2020.

In contrast, the millimeter wave scanner segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the full-body scanner market during the forecast period. The full body scanner market is segmented into transport and critical infrastructure protection based on application. The transport segment held the largest share of the full-body scanner market in 2020.

In contrast, the infrastructure protection segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the full-body scanner market during the forecast period. Based on the detection, the full body scanner market is segmented into manual and automatic. The automatic segment held the largest share of the full-body scanner market in 2020, and the automatic segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the full-body scanner market during the forecast period.





Full Body Scanner Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; Leidos; ADANI; Nuctech Company Limited; Smiths Detection Group Ltd. (Smiths Group plc); Rapiscan Systems, Inc.; Aventura Technologies, Inc.; Westminster Group Plc; 3F Advanced System; and Rohde & Schwarz are a few of the key companies operating in the full body scanner market. The market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities.





Recent Developments:

In 2022, India’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport operator, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), began trials of full-body scanners at the airport’s Terminal 2. These scanners will replace the traditional door frame metal detectors, hand-held scanners and pat-down searches of passengers to detect metal objects.

In 2020, Leidos completed the acquisition of L3Harris Technologies' security detection and automation businesses. The acquired businesses by Leidos would provide airport and critical infrastructure screening products, automated tray return systems, and other industrial automation products.

In 2018, The Eastman Kodak Company launched a new Full Body 3D Scanner. Designed with its brand licensee, Twindom, the new full-body 3D scanner is set to provide a simple yet powerful solution for the fast-growing 3D printed figurine market.





