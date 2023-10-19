Appointment of Professor Teo Forcht Dagi to Scientific Advisory Board and Advisory Committee

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (FSE: J90) (NRX.V) (the “Company” or “NurExone”), a biopharmaceutical company developing biologically-guided exosome therapy (“ExoTherapy”) for patients with traumatic spinal cord injuries, is honored to welcome Professor Teodoro Forcht Dagi, a renowned neurosurgeon, life science venture capitalist and professor at the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine as well as at Queen’s University Belfast, to its esteemed Scientific Advisory Board and Advisory Committee.



Professor Dagi’s decision to join the Scientific Advisory Board stems from his profound belief in the regenerative potential of exosomes for neurological diseases. According to Professor Dagi, “The problem of neural regeneration and recovery from neurological injury is one of the most difficult and pressing unresolved problems in medicine. NurExone is fielding a new and very promising approach with very powerful preliminary animal data.”

Corporate Update

NurExone expresses its unwavering support for Israel during these challenging times, and we stand in solidarity with Israel’s Defense Force, families, and our employees. Our heartfelt condolences go out to families with lost or missing loved ones.

Despite the adversities, NurExone is fully operational and proactive. Our staff continues to work remotely. We extend sincere appreciation to our investors and partners for their continued warm support.

Our commitment to growth and innovation remains steadfast. We are dedicated to advancing our preparations for clinical trials and expanding to other types of spinal cord injury over time, underscoring our dedication to overcoming spinal cord injury and enhancing the well-being of patients globally.

About NurExone Biologic Inc.

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSXV listed pharmaceutical company that is developing a platform for biologically-guided ExoTherapy to be delivered, non-invasively, to patients who suffered traumatic spinal cord injuries. ExoTherapy was conceptually demonstrated, and achieved proof of principle, in animal studies at the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology. NurExone is translating the treatment to humans, and the company holds an exclusive worldwide license from the Technion and Tel Aviv University for the development and commercialization of the technology.

