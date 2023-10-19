Athene Announces Fixed Income Investor Conference Call

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”), a leading retirement services company and subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) announced it will host a Fixed Income Investor conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00AM ET.



The call will feature members of Athene’s senior management team, who will provide an update on current business trends, new business origination, the investment portfolio, and capital.

An accompanying presentation, live webcast, and webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of Athene’s website at ir.athene.com.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in: Toll-free at 1-800-267-6316 (domestic) or 1-203-518-9783 (international)

Conference ID: ATH2023

About Athene

Athene, through its subsidiaries, is a leading financial services company specializing in retirement services with total assets of $269.4 billion as of June 30, 2023 and operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene specializes in helping its customers achieve financial security and is a solutions provider to institutions. Founded in 2009, Athene is Driven to Do More for our policyholders, business partners, shareholders, and the communities in which we work and live. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

Contact:

Jeanne Hess

Vice President, External Relations

+1 646 768 7319

jeanne.hess@athene.com