BCB Bancorp, Inc. Earns $6.7 Million in Third Quarter 2023; Reports $0.39 EPS and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share

BAYONNE, N.J., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, and $13.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. Earnings per diluted share for the third quarter of 2023 were $0.39, compared to $0.50 in the preceding quarter and $0.76 in the third quarter of 2022. Net income and earnings per diluted share for the third quarter of 2023, adjusted for the unrealized losses on equity investments, were $7.1 million and $0.41, respectively.

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be payable on November 17, 2023 to common shareholders of record on November 3, 2023.

“We remain profitable with a favorable asset quality profile and solid liquidity and capital levels. The persistently high interest rate environment with a bias for staying elevated continues to adversely impact the availability and the pricing of liquidity for the banking industry. We have intentionally slowed down the growth of our balance sheet, as we are very focused on protecting our profitability, liquidity and capital position in an uncertain economic environment,” stated Thomas Coughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Our asset quality remains strong and our non-accrual loans to total loans ratio was 0.24 percent at September 30, 2023, compared to 0.17 percent at June 30, 2023, and 0.30 percent a year ago. We adopted the CECL methodology commencing January 1, 2023 and under the new methodology, we recorded a loan loss provision of $2.21 million during the third quarter of 2023 compared to $1.35 million during the preceding quarter,” said Mr. Coughlin.

Executive Summary

  • Total deposits were $2.820 billion at September 30, 2023 compared to $2.886 billion at June 30, 2023.
  • Net interest margin was 2.78 percent for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 2.92 percent for the second quarter of 2023, and 4.18 percent for the third quarter of 2022.
    • Total yield on interest-earning assets increased 20 basis points to 5.31 percent for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 5.11 percent for the second quarter of 2023, and increased 67 basis points from 4.64 percent for the third quarter of 2022.
    • Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 37 basis points to 3.17 percent for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 2.80 percent for the second quarter of 2023, and increased 253 basis points from 0.64 percent for the third quarter of 2022.
  • The efficiency ratio for the third quarter was 57.1 percent compared to 52.3 percent in the prior quarter, and 41.5 percent in the third quarter of 2022.
  • The annualized return on average assets ratio for the third quarter was 0.70 percent, compared to 0.90 percent in the prior quarter, and 1.74 percent in the third quarter of 2022.
  • The annualized return on average equity ratio for the third quarter was 8.9 percent, compared to 11.6 percent in the prior quarter, and 19.4 percent in the third quarter of 2022.
  • The provision for credit losses was $2.21 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $1.35 million for the second quarter and no provision for the third quarter of 2022.
  • The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) as a percentage of non-accrual loans was 402.4 percent at September 30, 2023, compared to 530.3 percent for the prior quarter-end and 390.3 percent at September 30, 2022. The total non-accrual loans were $7.93 million at September 30, 2023, $5.70 million at June 30, 2023 and $8.51 million at September 30, 2022.
  • Total loans receivable, net of the allowance for credit losses, increased 17.9 percent to $3.286 billion at September 30, 2023, up from $2.787 billion at September 30, 2022, but down 1.0% from $3.320 billion at June 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $265.9 million, or 7.5 percent, to $3.812 billion at September 30, 2023, from $3.546 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase in total assets was mainly related to increases in total loans and in cash and cash equivalents.

Total cash and cash equivalents increased by $22.5 million, or 9.8 percent, to $251.9 million at September 30, 2023, from $229.4 million at December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings and in deposits.

Loans receivable, net, increased by $240.4 million, or 7.9 percent, to $3.286 billion at September 30, 2023, from $3.045 billion at December 31, 2022. Total loan increases during 2023 included increases of $99.7 million in commercial real estate and multi-family loans, $88.5 million in commercial business loans, $40.3 million in construction loans, $1.7 million in residential one-to-four family loans and $9.6 million in home equity and consumer loans. The allowance for credit losses decreased $459,000 to $31.9 million, or 402.4 percent of non-accruing loans and 0.96 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2023, as compared to an allowance for credit losses of $32.4 million, or 633.6 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.05 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2022. Upon adoption of the CECL methodology, the Day One CECL adjustment resulted in a $4.2 million reduction to our ACL.

Total investment securities decreased by $15.0 million, or 13.7 percent, to $94.4 million at September 30, 2023, from $109.4 million at December 31, 2022, representing unrealized losses, calls and maturities, and repayments.

Deposit liabilities increased by $7.9 million, or 0.3 percent, to $2.820 billion at September 30, 2023, from $2.812 billion at December 31, 2022. Certificates of deposits and money market accounts increased $273.6 million and $43.2 million, offset by interest bearing demand, non-interest bearing and savings and club accounts which declined $308.9 million during the first nine months of 2023.

Debt obligations increased by $240.5 million to $660.3 million at September 30, 2023 from $419.8 million at December 31, 2022. The weighted average interest rate of FHLB advances was 4.45 percent at September 30, 2023 and 4.07 percent at December 31, 2022. The weighted average maturity of FHLB advances as of September 30, 2023 was 1.71 years. The interest rate of our subordinated debt balances was 8.35 percent at September 30, 2023 and 5.62 percent at December 31, 2022 due to the fixed-rate period on such debt ending as of July 31, 2023.

Stockholders’ equity increased by $12.4 million, or 4.3 percent, to $303.6 million at September 30, 2023, from $291.3 million at December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in retained earnings of $17.6 million, or 15.3 percent, to $132.7 million at September 30, 2023 from $115.1 million at December 31, 2022 partially offset by the $3.1 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss during the first nine months of 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Income Statement Review

Net income was $6.7 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $13.4 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decline was primarily driven by lower net interest income, higher credit loss provisioning and higher non-interest expenses for the third quarter of 2023 as compared with the third quarter of 2022.

Net interest income decreased by $5.3 million, or 17.0 percent, to $25.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, from $31.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income resulted from higher interest expense which was partially offset by higher interest income.

Interest income increased by $14.7 million, or 42.6 percent, to $49.1 million for the third quarter of 2023 from $34.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased $732.9 million, or 24.7 percent, to $3.698 billion for the third quarter of 2023 from $2.965 billion for the third quarter of 2022, while the average yield increased 67 basis points to 5.31 percent for the third quarter of 2023 from 4.64 percent for the third quarter of 2022.

Interest expense increased by $19.9 million to $23.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 from $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increase resulted primarily from an increase in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 253 basis points to 3.17 percent for the third quarter of 2023 from 0.64 percent for the third quarter of 2022, while the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased by $791.0 million to $2.947 billion for the third quarter of 2023 from $2.156 billion for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in the average cost of funds resulted primarily from the persistently high interest rate environment.

The net interest margin was 2.78 percent for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 4.18 percent for the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in the net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2022 was the result of the increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets.

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company experienced $496,000 in net charge-offs compared to $918,000 in net charge offs in the third quarter of 2022. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $7.93 million, or 0.24 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2023 as compared to $8.51 million, or 0.30 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $31.9 million, or 0.96 percent of gross loans at September 30, 2023, and $33.2 million, or 1.18 percent of gross loans at September 30, 2022. The provision for credit losses was $2.21 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to no provisioning for loan losses for the third quarter of 2022. Management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans was adequate at September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022.

Non-interest income decreased by $40,000 to $1.41 million for the third quarter of 2023 from $1.45 million for third quarter of 2022. The decrease in total non-interest income was mainly related to the decrease in BOLI income of $180,000. This was offset by fees and service charges increasing by $98,000.

Non-interest expense increased by $2.0 million, or 14.9 percent, to $15.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 from $13.5 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in operating expenses for the third quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by higher regulatory assessment charges, higher salaries and employee benefits, and increased data processing expenses compared to the third quarter of 2022. The number of full-time equivalent employees for the third quarter of 2023 was 296, as compared to 301 for the same period in 2022.

The income tax provision decreased by $2.8 million, or 51.2 percent, to $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2023 from $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2022. The consolidated effective tax rate was 28.7 percent for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 29.3 percent for the third quarter of 2022.

Year-to-Date Income Statement Review

Net income decreased by $10.1 million, or 30.1 percent, to $23.4 million for the first nine months of 2023 from $33.5 million for the first nine months of 2022. The decrease in net income was driven primarily by a higher loan loss provision and an increase in operating expenses for 2023 as compared to 2022.

Net interest income decreased by $3.6 million, or 4.3 percent, to $80.1 million for the first nine months of 2023 from $83.8 million for the first nine months of 2022. The decrease in net interest income resulted from a $49.7 million increase in interest expense, offset by an increase of $46.1 million in interest income.

The $46.1 million increase in interest income to $138.7 million for the first nine months of 2023, was a 49.8 percent increase from $92.6 million for the first nine months of 2022. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased $681.3 million, or 23.1 percent, to $3.626 billion for the first nine months of 2023, from $2.945 billion for the first nine months of 2022, while the average yield increased 91 basis points to 5.10 percent from 4.19 percent for the same comparable period. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets mainly related to an increase in the level of average loans receivable for the first nine months of 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022.  

The increase in interest income mainly related to an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $749.6 million to $3.271 billion for the first nine months of 2023, from $2.521 billion for the first nine months of 2022.

The $49.7 million increase in interest expense to $58.5 million for the first nine months of 2023, was a 563.4 percent increase from $8.8 million for the 2022 comparable period. This increase resulted primarily from an increase in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 220 basis points to 2.75 percent for the first nine months of 2023, from 0.55 percent for the first nine months of 2022, and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $687.7 million, or 32.0 percent, to $2.834 billion from $2.146 billion over the same comparable periods. The increase in the average cost of funds primarily resulted from the high interest rate environment and an increase in the level of borrowed funds in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

Net interest margin was 2.95 percent for the first nine months of 2023, compared to 3.79 percent for the first nine months of 2022. The decrease in the net interest margin compared to the prior period was the result of an increase in the average volume of interest-bearing liabilities as well as an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

During the first nine months of 2023, the Company experienced $471,000 in net charge offs compared to $1.3 million in net charge offs for the same period in 2022.The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $7.93 million, or 0.24 percent, of gross loans at September 30, 2023 as compared to $8.51 million, or 0.30 percent of gross loans at September 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses was $31.9 million, or 0.96 percent of gross loans at September 30, 2023, and $33.2 million, or 1.18 percent of gross loans at September 30, 2022. The provision for credit losses was $4.2 million for the first nine months of 2023 compared to a credit to the provision for loan losses of $2.6 million for the same period in 2022. Management believes that the allowance for credit losses was adequate at September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022.

Non-interest income increased by $327,000 to $860,000 for the first nine months of 2023 from $533,000 for the first nine months of 2022. The improvement in total noninterest income was mainly related to a decrease of $1.2 million in the realized and unrealized losses on equity securities, partially offset by a decrease of $933,000 in BOLI income. The realized and unrealized losses on equity securities are based on market conditions.

Non-interest expense increased by $4.6 million, or 11.5 percent, to $44.0 million for the first nine months of 2023 from $39.5 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in operating expenses for 2023 was driven primarily by an increase in salaries and employee benefits, an increase in regulatory assessments, and higher data processing expenses. The number of full-time equivalent employees for the period ended September 30, 2023 was 300, as compared with 302 for the same period in 2022.

The income tax provision decreased by $4.5 million or 32.5 percent, to $9.4 million for the first nine months of 2023 from $13.9 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease in the income tax provision was a result of the lower taxable income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The consolidated effective tax rate was 28.6 percent for the first nine months of 2023 compared to 29.3 percent for the first nine months of 2022.

Asset Quality

The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $7.93 million, or 0.24 percent, of gross loans at September 30, 2023, as compared to $5.1 million, or 0.17 percent, of gross loans at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses was $31.9 million, or 0.96 percent of gross loans at September 30, 2023, and $32.4 million, or 1.05 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses was 402.4 percent of non-accrual loans at September 30, 2023, and 633.6 percent of non-accrual loans at December 31, 2022.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc.

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has 24 branch offices in Bayonne, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and four branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by BCB Bancorp, Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “strive,” “try,” or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

The most significant factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of higher inflation levels, higher interest rates and general economic and recessionary concerns, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations; our ability to manage liquidity in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market; supply chain disruptions, labor shortages; and additional interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the inability to close loans in our pipeline; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; supply chain disruptions; any future pandemics and the related adverse local and national economic consequences; civil unrest in the communities that the company serves; customer acceptance of the Bank’s products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; economic conditions; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, actions of governmental agencies and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms, other factors discussed elsewhere in this release, and in other reports we filed with the SEC, including under “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2022, and in Part II, Item 1A of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter-ended March 31, 2023, and our other periodic reports that we file with the SEC.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release also contains certain supplemental Non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s financial results for the periods in question.

The Company provides measurements and ratios based on tangible stockholders’ equity and efficiency ratios. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors. For a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, see “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

         
  Statements of Income - Three Months Ended,      
  September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 vs. June 30, 2023   September 30, 2023 vs. September 30, 2022
Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited)      
Loans, including fees $ 44,133   $ 42,644   $ 32,302   3.5 %   36.6 %
Mortgage-backed securities   217     184     173   17.9 %   25.4 %
Other investment securities   1,045     1,070     1,103   -2.3 %   -5.3 %
FHLB stock and other interest earning assets   3,672     3,339     822   10.0 %   346.7 %
Total interest and dividend income   49,067     47,237     34,400   3.9 %   42.6 %
             
Interest expense:            
Deposits:            
Demand   4,556     4,190     1,169   8.7 %   289.7 %
Savings and club   182     143     113   27.3 %   61.1 %
Certificates of deposit   10,922     8,474     1,087   28.9 %   904.8 %
    15,660     12,807     2,369   22.3 %   561.0 %
Borrowings   7,727     7,441     1,080   3.8 %   615.5 %
Total interest expense   23,387     20,248     3,449   15.5 %   578.1 %
             
Net interest income   25,680     26,989     30,951   -4.9 %   -17.0 %
Provision for credit losses   2,205     1,350     -   63.3 %   -  
             
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   23,475     25,639     30,951   -8.4 %   -24.2 %
             
Non-interest income (loss):            
Fees and service charges   1,349     1,442     1,251   -6.4 %   7.8 %
Gain on sales of loans   19     -     18   -     5.6 %
Realized and unrealized loss on equity investments   (494 )   (669 )   (559 ) -26.2 %   -11.6 %
BOLI income   466     267     646   74.5 %   -27.9 %
Other   66     78     90   -15.4 %   -26.7 %
Total non-interest income (loss)   1,406     1,118     1,446   25.8 %   -2.8 %
             
Non-interest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits   7,524     7,711     6,944   -2.4 %   8.4 %
Occupancy and equipment   2,622     2,560     2,608   2.4 %   0.5 %
Data processing and communications   1,787     1,795     1,520   -0.4 %   17.6 %
Professional fees   560     622     614   -10.0 %   -8.8 %
Director fees   274     270     375   1.5 %   -26.9 %
Regulatory assessment fees   1,111     796     264   39.6 %   320.8 %
Advertising and promotions   317     350     286   -9.4 %   10.8 %
Other real estate owned, net   1     1     1   0.0 %   0.0 %
Other   1,267     601     841   110.8 %   50.7 %
Total non-interest expense   15,463     14,706     13,453   5.1 %   14.9 %
             
Income before income tax provision   9,418     12,051     18,944   -21.8 %   -50.3 %
Income tax provision   2,707     3,447     5,552   -21.5 %   -51.2 %
             
Net Income   6,711     8,604     13,392   -22.0 %   -49.9 %
Preferred stock dividends   173     174     174   -0.7 %   -0.6 %
Net Income available to common stockholders $ 6,538   $ 8,430   $ 13,218   -22.4 %   -50.5 %
             
Net Income per common share-basic and diluted            
Basic $ 0.39   $ 0.50   $ 0.78   -22.5 %   -50.1 %
Diluted $ 0.39   $ 0.50   $ 0.76   -22.5 %   -49.1 %
             
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding            
Basic   16,830     16,824     16,997   0.0 %   -1.0 %
Diluted   16,854     16,831     17,404   0.1 %   -3.2 %
             


  Statements of Income - Nine Months Ended,    
  September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 vs. September 30, 2022  
Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited)    
Loans, including fees $ 125,666   $ 87,404   43.8 %  
Mortgage-backed securities   587     379   54.9 %  
Other investment securities   3,235     2,990   8.2 %  
FHLB stock and other interest earning assets   9,168     1,812   406.0 %  
Total interest and dividend income   138,656     92,585   49.8 %  
         
Interest expense:        
Deposits:        
Demand   11,900     2,873   314.2 %  
Savings and club   443     331   33.8 %  
Certificates of deposit   25,849     2,916   786.5 %  
    38,192     6,120   524.1 %  
Borrowings   20,324     2,701   652.5 %  
Total interest expense   58,516     8,821   563.4 %  
         
Net interest income   80,140     83,764   -4.3 %  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses   4,177     (2,575 ) -262.2 %  
         
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses   75,963     86,339   -12.0 %  
         
Non-interest income (loss):        
Fees and service charges   3,889     3,678   5.7 %  
Gain on sales of loans   25     126   -80.2 %  
Realized and unrealized loss on equity investments   (4,390 )   (5,546 ) -20.8 %  
BOLI income   1,154     2,087   -44.7 %  
Other   182     188   -3.2 %  
Total non-interest loss   860     533   61.4 %  
         
Non-interest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits   22,853     20,395   12.1 %  
Occupancy and equipment   7,734     7,976   -3.0 %  
Data processing and communications   5,247     4,454   17.8 %  
Professional fees   1,748     1,597   9.5 %  
Director fees   809     992   -18.4 %  
Regulatory assessments   2,443     812   200.9 %  
Advertising and promotions   945     681   38.8 %  
Other real estate owned, net   3     6   -50.0 %  
Other   2,241     2,555   -12.3 %  
Total non-interest expense   44,023     39,468   11.5 %  
         
Income before income tax provision   32,800     47,404   -30.8 %  
Income tax provision   9,379     13,897   -32.5 %  
         
Net Income   23,421     33,507   -30.1 %  
Preferred stock dividends   520     624   -16.7 %  
Net Income available to common stockholders $ 22,901   $ 32,883   -30.4 %  
         
Net Income per common share-basic and diluted        
Basic $ 1.36   $ 1.94   -29.9 %  
Diluted $ 1.35   $ 1.89   -28.6 %  
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding        
Basic   16,868     16,986   -0.7 %  
Diluted   16,951     17,369   -2.4 %  
         


Statements of Financial Condition September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2023 vs. June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 vs. December 31,2022
ASSETS (In Thousands, Unaudited)    
Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 16,772   $ 13,378   $ 11,520   25.4 % 45.6 %
Interest-earning deposits   235,144     259,834     217,839   -9.5 % 7.9 %
Total cash and cash equivalents   251,916     273,212     229,359   -7.8 % 9.8 %
           
Interest-earning time deposits   735     735     735   -   -  
Debt securities available for sale   86,172     87,648     91,715   -1.7 % -6.0 %
Equity investments   8,272     12,825     17,686   -35.5 % -53.2 %
Loans held for sale   472     -     658   -   -28.3 %
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses          
of $31,914, $30,205 and $32,373, respectively   3,285,727     3,319,721     3,045,331   -1.02 % 7.89 %
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost   31,629     31,667     20,113   -0.1 % 57.3 %
Premises and equipment, net   13,363     13,561     10,508   -1.5 % 27.2 %
Accrued interest receivable   16,175     15,384     13,455   5.1 % 20.2 %
Other real estate owned   75     75     75   -   -  
Deferred income taxes   16,749     16,445     16,462   1.8 % 1.7 %
Goodwill and other intangibles   5,288     5,324     5,382   -0.7 % -1.7 %
Operating lease right-of-use asset   12,953     13,658     13,520   -5.2 % -4.2 %
Bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”)   72,809     72,344     71,656   0.6 % 1.6 %
Other assets   9,785     10,254     9,538   -4.6 % 2.6 %
Total Assets $ 3,812,120   $ 3,872,853   $ 3,546,193   -1.6 % 7.5 %
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
           
LIABILITIES          
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 523,912   $ 620,509   $ 613,910   -15.6 % -14.7 %
Interest bearing deposits   2,295,644     2,265,212     2,197,697   1.3 % 4.5 %
Total deposits   2,819,556     2,885,721     2,811,607   -2.3 % 0.3 %
FHLB advances   622,674     622,536     382,261   0.0 % 62.9 %
Subordinated debentures   37,624     37,624     37,508   0.0 % 0.3 %
Operating lease liability   13,318     14,003     13,859   -4.9 % -3.9 %
Other liabilities   15,312     13,346     9,704   14.7 % 57.8 %
Total Liabilities   3,508,484     3,573,230     3,254,939   -1.8 % 7.8 %
           
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Preferred stock: $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized   -     -     -      
Additional paid-in capital preferred stock   20,783     21,003     21,003   -1.0 % -1.0 %
Common stock: no par value, 40,000 shares authorized   -     -     -   0.0 % 0.0 %
Additional paid-in capital common stock   198,097     197,521     196,164   0.3 % 1.0 %
Retained earnings   132,729     128,867     115,109   3.0 % 15.3 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (9,626 )   (9,421 )   (6,491 ) 2.2 % 48.3 %
Treasury stock, at cost   (38,347 )   (38,347 )   (34,531 ) 0.0 % 11.1 %
Total Stockholders’ Equity   303,636     299,623     291,254   1.3 % 4.3 %
           
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 3,812,120   $ 3,872,853   $ 3,546,193   -1.6 % 7.5 %
           
Outstanding common shares   16,848     16,788     16,931      
           


  Three Months Ended September 30,2023
  2023
 		  2022
  Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3)   Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:              
Loans Receivable (4)(5) $ 3,330,446   $ 44,133 5.30 %   $ 2,699,093 $ 32,302 4.79 %
Investment Securities   96,723     1262 5.22 %     112,172   1,276 4.55 %
FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets   270,729     3,672 5.43 %     153,705   822 2.14 %
Total Interest-earning assets   3,697,898     49,067 5.31 %     2,964,970   34,400 4.64 %
Non-interest-earning assets   127,780           106,750    
Total assets $ 3,825,678         $ 3,071,720    
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 628,804   $ 2,244 1.43 %   $ 774,870 $ 707 0.36 %
Money market accounts   331,813     2,311 2.79 %     353,821   462 0.52 %
Savings accounts   300,484     182 0.24 %     343,515   113 0.13 %
Certificates of Deposit   1,024,900     10,923 4.26 %     545,293   1,087 0.80 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,286,001     15,660 2.74 %     2,017,500   2,369 0.47 %
Borrowed funds   660,773     7,727 4.68 %     138,314   1,080 3.12 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,946,774     23,387 3.17 %     2,155,813   3,449 0.64 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities   577,963           640,102    
Total liabilities   3,524,737           2,795,916    
Stockholders’ equity   300,941           275,804    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,825,678         $ 3,071,720    
Net interest income   $ 25,680       $ 30,951  
Net interest rate spread(1)     2.13 %       4.00 %
Net interest margin(2)     2.78 %       4.18 %
               
(1)     Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)     Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(3)     Annualized.
(4)     Excludes allowance for credit losses.
(5)     Includes non-accrual loans which are immaterial to the yield.
               


  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2023
   2022
  Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3)   Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:              
Loans Receivable (4)(5) $ 3,271,018 $ 125,666 5.12 %   $ 2,521,375 $ 87,404 4.62 %
Investment Securities   102,143   3,822 4.99 %     109,422   3,369 4.11 %
FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets   252,999   9,168 4.83 %     314,024   1,812 0.77 %
   Total Interest-earning assets   3,626,161   138,656 5.10 %     2,944,821   92,585 4.19 %
Non-interest-earning assets   123,262         105,368    
   Total assets $ 3,749,422       $ 3,050,189    
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 684,691 $ 6,242 1.22 %   $ 759,307 $ 1,674 0.29 %
Money market accounts   325,923   5,657 2.31 %     351,846   1,199 0.45 %
Savings accounts   311,733   443 0.19 %     342,199   331 0.13 %
Certificates of Deposit   926,684   25,849 3.72 %     573,951   2,915 0.68 %
   Total interest-bearing deposits   2,249,032   38,192 2.26 %     2,027,303   6,120 0.40 %
Borrowed funds   585,028   20,324 4.63 %     119,059   2,701 3.02 %
   Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,834,060   58,516 2.75 %     2,146,362   8,821 0.71 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities   618,037         631,097    
   Total liabilities   3,452,097         2,777,459    
Stockholders’ equity   297,326         272,730    
   Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,749,422       $ 3,050,189    
Net interest income   $ 80,140       $ 83,764  
Net interest rate spread(1)     2.35 %       3.64 %
Net interest margin(2)     2.95 %       3.79 %
               
(1)     Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)     Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(3)     Presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.
(4)     Excludes allowance for loan losses.
(5)     Includes non-accrual loans which are immaterial to the yield.
               


  Financial Condition data by quarter  
    Q3 2023     Q2 2023     Q1 2023     Q4 2022     Q3 2022    
  (In thousands, except book values)  
Total assets $ 3,812,120   $ 3,872,853   $ 3,763,056   $ 3,546,193   $ 3,265,612    
Cash and cash equivalents   251,916     273,212     261,075     229,359     221,024    
Securities   94,444     100,473     101,446     109,401     111,159    
Loans receivable, net   3,285,727     3,319,721     3,231,864     3,045,331     2,787,015    
Deposits   2,819,556     2,885,721     2,867,209     2,811,607     2,712,946    
Borrowings   660,298     660,160     569,965     419,769     249,573    
Stockholders’ equity   303,636     299,623     297,618     291,254     282,682    
Book value per common share1 $ 16.79   $ 16.60   $ 16.38   $ 15.96   $ 15.42    
Tangible book value per common share2 $ 16.48   $ 16.28   $ 16.07   $ 15.65   $ 15.11    
                                 
  Operating data by quarter  
    Q3 2023     Q2 2023     Q1 2023     Q4 2022     Q3 2022    
  (In thousands, except for per share amounts)  
Net interest income $ 25,680   $ 26,989   $ 27,471   $ 30,181   $ 30,951    
Provision (benefit) for credit losses   2,205     1,350     622     (500 )   -    
Non-interest income (loss)   1,406     1,118     (1,664 )   1,062     1,446    
Non-interest expense   15,463     14,706     13,854     16,037     13,453    
Income tax expense   2,707     3,447     3,225     3,634     5,552    
Net income $ 6,711   $ 8,604   $ 8,106   $ 12,072   $ 13,392    
Net income per diluted share $ 0.39   $ 0.50   $ 0.46   $ 0.69   $ 0.76    
Common Dividends declared per share $ 0.16   $ 0.16   $ 0.16   $ 0.16   $ 0.16    
                                 
  Financial Ratios(3)  
    Q3 2023     Q2 2023     Q1 2023     Q4 2022     Q3 2022    
Return on average assets   0.70 %   0.90 %   0.90 %   1.46 %   1.74 %  
Return on average stockholders’ equity   8.92 %   11.57 %   11.05 %   16.99 %   19.42 %  
Net interest margin   2.78 %   2.92 %   3.15 %   3.76 %   4.18 %  
Stockholders’ equity to total assets   7.97 %   7.74 %   7.91 %   8.21 %   8.66 %  
Efficiency Ratio4   57.09 %   52.32 %   53.68 %   51.33 %   41.53 %  
                                 
  Asset Quality Ratios  
    Q3 2023     Q2 2023     Q1 2023     Q4 2022     Q3 2022    
  (In thousands, except for ratio %)  
Non-Accrual Loans $ 7,931   $ 5,696   $ 5,058   $ 5,109   $ 8,505    
Non-Accrual Loans as a % of Total Loans   0.24 %   0.17 %   0.16 %   0.17 %   0.30 %  
ACL as % of Non-Accrual Loans   402.4 %   530.3 %   571.0 %   633.6 %   390.3 %  
Individually Analyzed Loans   35,868     28,250     17,585     28,272     40,524    
Classified Loans   42,807     28,250     17,585     17,816     30,180    
                 
(1) Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity, less preferred equity, to shares outstanding.                 
(2) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’                 
common equity is stockholders’ equity less goodwill and preferred stock. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.”                 
(3) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.                 
(4) The Efficiency Ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the total of net interest income                 
and non-interest income. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.”                 
                 


  Recorded Investment in Loans Receivable by quarter  
    Q3 2023     Q2 2023     Q1 2023     Q4 2022     Q3 2022    
  (In thousands)  
Residential one-to-four family $ 251,845   $ 250,345   $ 246,683   $ 250,123   $ 242,238    
Commercial and multi-family   2,444,887     2,490,883     2,466,932     2,345,229     2,164,320    
Construction   185,202     179,156     162,553     144,931     153,103    
Commercial business   370,512     368,948     327,598     282,007     205,661    
Home equity   66,046     61,595     58,822     56,888     56,064    
Consumer   3,647     3,994     3,383     3,240     2,545    
  $ 3,322,139   $ 3,354,921   $ 3,265,971   $ 3,082,418   $ 2,823,931    
Less:                
   Deferred loan fees, net   (4,498 )   (4,995 )   (5,225 )   (4,714 )   (3,721 )  
   Allowance for credit losses   (31,914 )   (30,205 )   (28,882 )   (32,373 )   (33,195 )  
                 
Total loans, net $ 3,285,727   $ 3,319,721   $ 3,231,864   $ 3,045,331   $ 2,787,015    
         
  Non-Accruing Loans in Portfolio by quarter  
    Q3 2023     Q2 2023     Q1 2023     Q4 2022     Q3 2022    
  (In thousands)  
Residential one-to-four family $ 178   $ 178   $ 237   $ 243   $ 263    
Commercial and multi-family   3,267     -     340     346     757    
Construction   2,886     4,145     3,217     3,180     3,180    
Commercial business   1,600     1,373     1,264     1,340     4,305    
Home equity   -     -     -     -     -    
Total: $ 7,931   $ 5,696   $ 5,058   $ 5,109   $ 8,505    
         
  Distribution of Deposits by quarter
 		 
    Q3 2023     Q2 2023     Q1 2023     Q4 2022     Q3 2022    
  (In thousands)
 		 
Demand:                                
   Non-Interest Bearing $ 523,912   $ 620,509   $ 604,935   $ 613,910   $ 610,425    
   Interest Bearing   574,577     714,420     686,576     757,614     726,012    
   Money Market   348,732     328,543     361,558     305,556     370,353    
Sub-total: $ 1,447,221   $ 1,663,472   $ 1,653,069   $ 1,677,080   $ 1,706,790    
   Savings and Club   293,962     307,435     319,131     329,753     338,864    
   Certificates of Deposit   1,078,373     914,814     895,009     804,774     667,291    
Total Deposits: $ 2,819,556   $ 2,885,721   $ 2,867,209   $ 2,811,607   $ 2,712,945    
           


  Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter
 		 
         
  Tangible Book Value per Share
 		 
  Q3 2023
 		Q2 2023
 		Q1 2023
 		Q4 2022
 		Q3 2022
 		 
  (In thousands, except per share amounts)  
Total Stockholders’ Equity $ 303,636   $ 299,623   $ 297,618   $ 291,254   $ 282,682    
Less: goodwill   5,252     5,252     5,252     5,252     5,252    
Less: preferred stock   20,783     21,003     21,003     21,003     21,003    
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity   277,601     273,368     271,363     264,999     256,427    
Shares common shares outstanding   16,848     16,788     16,884     16,931     16,974    
Book value per common share $ 16.79   $ 16.60   $ 16.38   $ 15.96   $ 15.42    
Tangible book value per common share $ 16.48   $ 16.28   $ 16.07   $ 15.65   $ 15.11    
                                 
  Efficiency Ratios
 		 
  Q3 2023
 		Q2 2023
 		Q1 2023
 		Q4 2022
 		Q3 2022
 		 
  (In thousands, except for ratio %)  
Net interest income $ 25,680   $ 26,989   $ 27,471   $ 30,181   $ 30,951    
Non-interest income (loss)   1,406     1,118     (1,664 )   1,062     1,446    
Total income   27,086     28,107     25,807     31,243     32,397    
Non-interest expense   15,463     14,706     13,854     16,037     13,453    
Efficiency Ratio   57.09%     52.32%     53.68%     51.33%     41.53%    


CONTACT: THOMAS COUGHLIN
  PRESIDENT & CEO
  JAWAD CHAUDHRY, CFO
  (201) 823-0700

